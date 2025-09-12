Bears injury report: Kyler Gordon ruled out, Grady Jarrett questionable vs. Lions

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Slot cornerback Kyler Gordon was a late add to the Bears injury report heading into Week 1, which is never a good sign for the player’s status. He reported hamstring soreness the day before a Monday night clash with the Minnesota Vikings and hasn’t seen the practice field since.

That provided a lead-up to what seemed inevitable, that Gordon was formally ruled out of Sunday’s game against the host Detroit Lions. The Bears made the announcement on their official injury report.

Nick McCloud played in the slot against the Vikings, so it’s fair to expect him to do so again at Ford Field. Josh Blackwell is an option, too, and is not designated on the injury report.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett didn’t practice on Thursday and was a DNP on an estimated practice report the day before, but was back out there Friday and was given a questionable designation. Receiver Jahdae Walker is doubtful with an ankle injury.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin/calf), linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring) and receiver DJ Moore (abdomen/groin) were not given injury designations and will play against the Lions.

Running back Roschon Johnson didn’t get one, either, and will make his season debut and be a big help to the Bears run game.