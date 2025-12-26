Bears injury report: Luther Burden III will play 49ers, Rome Odunze remains out

The Bears were missing two key receivers in last week’s win over the Green Bay Packers. Rome Odzune (foot) and Luther Burden III (ankle) were missed, even if DJ Moore and undrafted rookie Jahdae Walker came through huge in a 22-16 victory at Soldier Field.

There was some positive movement getting at least one of those two back, with Burden showing up as limited on the practice report. Burden did not receive a designation on the official Bears injury report, which was released by the team on Friday, and will play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

News on Odunze wasn’t as positive. He missed another week’s work and was ruled out of this contest. All is not lost with Odunze, who is dealing with a stress fracture in his foot. Head coach Ben Johnson said earlier in the week that Odunze could well return at some point this season.

“We’ve been working through his rehab process,” Johnson said Tuesday. “He’s right on track. He’s going to be in a good spot. He’s going to be able to help us this year.”

The Bears had some other issues on the injury report, most notably with interior linebacker T.J. Edwards. He missed early practice with a glute injury but was limited on Friday and designated as questionable.

The Bears also have an illness working through the team, with four core special teams players – Josh Blackwell, Devin Duvernay, D’Marco Jackson and Nick McCloud – feeling under the weather.

McCloud was ruled out and Blackwell was listed as questionable, though the others will play.

Every-down cornerback Nahshon Wright is questionable with a hamstring issue and the illness that is causing trouble in the Bears locker room.

Slot corner C.J. Garnder-Johnson, who exited the Packers game early, is formally questionable with a knee injury suffered last week. The Bears will be in some trouble if he can’t go and McCloud, his primary backup, unavailable and Kyler Gordon on IR. Blackwell can play in the slot as well.

Safety Kevin Byard (ankle) and center Drew Dalman (ankle/hand) were notable starters on the participation report, but they’ll be good to go against the 49ers.

Here’s the full Bears injury report:

