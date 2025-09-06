LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards pulled up lame during an Aug. 26 practice, took his helmet off and chucked it. The veteran seemed to know right away that something was wrong. He left the field with a trainer but under his own power, and hasn’t been able to practice since. He missed the entire week’s prep for Monday night’s game versus Minnesota and was designated as doubtful on the official Bears injury report.

That’s a significant loss if Edwards can’t go. He’s an every-down player who forms a top-tier duo with Tremaine Edmunds at the interior linebacker spots. Head coach Ben Johnson said on Saturday that rookie Ruben Hyppolite II would see increased snaps if Edwards can’t go. The Bears also have Noah Sewell available there, though he’ll play on the strong side when that position’s required.

Star cornerback Jaylon Johnson’s status was a conversation topic throughout the week, after he was formally cleared to practice. Jaylon Johnson spent training camp on the non-football-injury list with a groin strain and a calf issue, but has started ramping up over the course of this week. Expecting him to play on Monday seemed unrealistic considering his prolonged absence, but there’s a chance. He was formally listed as questionable.

Nahshon Wright will start if Jaylon Johnson can’t go, as he has all summer long. Wright had a solid camp and showed quality ball skills and an ability to his his 6-foot-4 frame to his advantage in press-man coverage.

Ben Johnson has confidence that Hyppolite is ready despite this being his NFL debut.

“(The Bears’ defensive staff has) really grown to think he is someone we can depend on even though we’re going to have the bright lights of Monday Night Football on us,” Ben Johnson said. “So, yeah, I’d anticipate him on the field there on defense. He’s got to be a playmaker for us on special teams. And I think we’re going to continue to see that player ascend.”

The fourth-round pick from Maryland is known for his speed, which will help against a stout Vikings offense expected to run a bunch and connect with tight ends and receivers over the middle. Hyppolite wasn’t worried about nerves or his expanded role.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Hyppolite said. “It’s an NFL game and there’s a lot of excitement. I’m ready to go out there and execute. That’s my job.”

In addition, running back Roschon Johnson (foot) and defensive back Josh Blackwell (groin) were both considered questionable. Roschon Johnson practiced in a limited capacity on Friday, his first action in weeks.

The Bears feel comfortable at the running back spot despite Roschon Johnson’s injury. D’Andre Swift will be the primary back, with rookie Kyle Monangai as the No. 2 despite being limited some with a hamstring issue.

“I feel really, I trust that guy at this point,” Ben Johnson said. “Which is a big thing to say for a young guy like that. He tends to do everything right.”