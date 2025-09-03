LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Kyle Monangai was a seventh-round NFL draft pick, so it’s only fair to keep expectations low. That might’ve been the thought process shortly after he was taken No. 233 overall out of Rutgers.

Things have changed since then, and it’s all Monangai’s fault. The powerful running back has been a pleasant surprise this camp who has turned heads at every opportunity.

Ryan Poles has praised Monangai’s power and contact balance. Position coach Eric Bieniemy lauded the back’s attention to detail. Ben Johnson complimented his toughness and the fact he rarely makes the same mistake twice.

You hear lots of nice words about players during the summer, but the Bears are backing them up with action. Monangai entered the week’s preparation for Monday night’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings and Soldier Field with a real shot to receive meaningful carries.

That’s unusual for someone drafted low late, but he has earned those opportunities with an excellent camp.

“I tried to make the most of every opportunity I was given, every rep. ‘EB’ always says that the next rep is your most important rep,” Monangai said on Wednesday. “I have embodied that mentality and that mantra. Every opportunity I was given I try to make the most of it and show them that I believe I belong here.”

Monangai felt the speed of the NFL game early in OTAs but quickly acclimated to the Bears’ practice pace. He stayed in his playbook, asked the right question and followed Bieniemy’s instructions.

That helped him develop and earn the trust required to be involved in the regular season. There’s no telling how many he’ll get, but he’s tracking to be the second option behind D’Andre Swift against the Vikings. He’ll need to be efficient with his workload, and plans to do so the only way he knows how.

“Football at this high of a level is a detail game,” Monangai said. “We’re a details team, and the team that’s going to execute those details is going come out on top. Whatever our job is on any certain play, I have to execute it with as much detail as I can.”

No more milestones for Jaquan Brisker

Safety Jaquan Brisker’s return from a prolonged bout with symptoms from a vestibular concussion has been well documented. They kept him out for most of last season and a while after that, before making his return for the offseason program.

Brisker vowed to retain his aggressive playing style, while still being cognizant of keeping his head out of harm’s way. Every time a new phase approaches, Brisker gets asked about taking the next step coming back from a serious injury and his third concussion in as many professional seasons.

The fourth-year veteran is over it. He doesn’t think much about his past and is looking forward to this season and the possibility of a lucrative contract down the road. He’s ready to play and to just be himself on the football field.

“I mean, sh–t, it’s a game,” Brisker said on Wednesday. “I missed so many preseason games or whatever and I came back and still dominated. I’m looking to do the same thing and show I’m the best. It’s not gonna be anything. It’s football. I’ve been playing since I was 4 years old, so that shit is over with. I’m back.”

Jaylon Johnson reportedly restructures deal

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson shifted some money around to provide the Bears additional salary-cap space, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday morning. It created roughly $8 million in space to get the team through the roster churn that comes with an NFL season. It was not a pay cut or a raise, simply a housekeeping matter than provides some cushion to work through the year.

Jaylon Johnson was formally cleared to practice after missing the entire preseason with a groin injury that landed him on the non-football injury list to start training camp. He was taken off it as part of the 53-man roster cut and added to the active roster.

Johnson hopes to play against the Vikings, but that’s no sure thing. The Bears will monitor his practices and his conditioning level to see if he’s ready. They’ll play it safe/smart with Johnson, preferring to avoid setbacks or subpar play by his standard.

In addition, every-down linebacker T.J. Edwards missed practice yet again. He got banged up in an Aug. 26 practice, didn’t work the following day, the last open practice before Wednesday. The nature of his injury is undisclosed.

Running back Roschon Johnson continues to miss time with a foot injury. He has been out since before the preseason opener against Miami. Monangai returned to practice after a few weeks out dealing with a soft tissue injury suffered in a joint practice with the Bills.

The Bears’ first participation report comes out Thursday, though the team has given players that day off. It will be a practice estimation.