Eric Bienemy gets real about Bears running backs D’Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Bears position groups occupy different parts of a practice field during individual drills. The running backs go through their paces right in front of the media. Like, within earshot.

That’s why your timeline is full of intense Eric Bienemy coaching moments. The Bears running backs coach is an intense individual who demands proper technique and execution and always tells it like it is.

“Ideally, I would love for all of them to be perfect, to go out there and do a great job of executing all the little things that we’ve been talking about,” Bienemy said during a Wednesday meeting with the media. “But I know that’s why I’m here. My job is to make sure that I’m implementing the details to help them to grow. The beauty of it is to take the lessons out of it. We may make a mistake. How do we address it? How do we make it better?”

He’s that way while at work. He’s that way in front of a microphone.

So, his public evaluation of top Bears running backs hold real meaning. He talked extensively about veteran D’Andre Swift and rookie Kyle Monangai during a Wednesday meeting with the media, guys expected to take the lion’s share of carries this season.

Swift is set to be his feature back. He took 253 carries last season and set a career high for yards of total offense, yet his first Bears campaign after signing a three-year $24 million contract can only be classified a disappointment. Swift would agree with that assessment and is motivated for better.

Fans will see him in action during Sunday’s preseason affair with the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Whether it’s in that game or a regular-season contest down the line, Bienemy has a vision for how he wants swift to play.

“I need him to be that kid that I saw that came out of Georgia as a tough, between the tackles-type runner that also has home-run speed ability,” Bienemy said, “and also doesn’t take anything for granted when he’s picking up a pressure.”

The pass protection element is key for anyone working within head coach Ben Johnson’s offense. He looks at the running back overall and fulfilling all job requirements when giving an evaluation, which he did for Swift.

Despite a solid training camp, Bienemy can always find room for improvement. That’s even true for Swift, someone he’s confident can have a big year.

“He puts his hard hat on every single day,” Bienemy said. “He does a great job of showing up early and staying late. He’s very sharp with his job because he understands exactly what we’re asking of him. Very seldom does he make a mistake.

“Are there things he needs to work on? Of course. We’ve all got to be more consistent with our pass protection. We’ve all got to do a better job of making the tough catch in traffic. I think he’s been pretty consistent with his reads and hitting the hole. But when it’s all said and done, we’ve got to continue chopping and making sure that we’re working to putting the consistent habits on tape on a day-to-day basis.”

Beinemy’s also grooming seventh-round NFL draft pick for regular-season carries. He has been praised by many for his attention to detail and his tough rushing thus far. The Rutgers alum’s position group provided a measured view of the young player, who has flashed by has a long way to go. Bienemy was critical of Monangai’s pass protection, the toughest part of a running back’s NFL transition, but he appreciates the 23-year-old’s coachability.

“He understands that he’s not perfect, but that there’s things that we all need to work on,” Bienemy said. “And he does a great job of making sure that he’s working on the three little things, whatever that is, that he needs to work on a day-to-day basis. The beauty of it is, is he perfect? No. Has he made mistakes? Yes, he has. But it ain’t too many mistakes that he’s made that he’s repeated that mistake. So that’s all you can ask of a kid that’s coming in for the first time and having this opportunity to compete. So, I’m happy where he is. Are we perfect? No, we’re not perfect. But we still got necessary steps that we need to continue to take to help him become the player that we expect him to be.”

Bienemy is also teaching someone new to the backfield in receiver DJ Moore. The Bears are exploring the concept of using Moore in the backfield, both taking handoffs and catching passes out of the backfield (among other things). Moore said he has met with Bienemy to talk about the running back position, and the veteran coach is intrigued about the concept of adding another talent to his position group.

“He does a lot on the perimeter, doing a great job making the big time catches,” Bienemy said. “Also, too, standing up and making blocks on the perimeter. When he’s in the backfield, I’m not going to be too selfish. I’m going to try not to be, okay? But he’s a great athlete that has good vision and he does a great job of just applying the little detail things that you talk to him about. He’s a flexible player. Sometimes I may want to keep him (with the running backs) a little longer, but that’s not going to happen. We’ll spread the wealth. But he’s done a great job so far, and I’m happy to have that opportunity to slip him in there every now and then.”

