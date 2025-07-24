Why Ben Johnson considers Bears’ D’Andre Swift a ‘hungry individual’

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Ben Johnson and D’Andre Swift have known each other for a few years now. They worked together in Detroit after the Lions drafted Swift in 2020, tangentially at first and then directly when Johnson became offensive coordinator two years later.

They separated for two years after Swift got traded and then reunited this year in Chicago. All that time together suggests that Johnson knows what makes Swift tick.

“He has always been quiet,” Johnson said in a Thursday morning press conference. “He’s always been highly motivated on the inside. There’s a lot of things about him that are the same as what they’ve been. He’s not happy with how last year went for him. Production-wise, team-wise, everything-wise. He’s really motivated, he’s really excited to help lead and spur this team forward. I don’t think I see a whole lot of differences from where he’s been, but I see a very hungry individual.”

Swift need only look at last year’s stat sheet – and the Bears final record – to quietly stew over opportunities missed. He had a career-low 3.8 yards per attempt despite a career-high 253 attempts. His per-carry average plummeted later in the year, though that wasn’t all his fault.

While he set a personal best with 1,345 total yards from scrimmage, Swift couldn’t be happy with that.

Not with a 5-12 overall record.

“I don’t think I produced enough to contribute to more wins, obviously,” Swift said in a meeting with the media. “Lot of stuff I feel like I can get better at, just looking back and overall improvement, just excited for a new opportunity and new year.”

Especially with Johnson at the helm. Swift dealt with nagging injuries during his one year with Johnson at Lions offensive play caller, but enjoyed working within that system. He’s ready to do so again.

“I can’t say enough how intelligent, smart he is as a play caller,” Swift said. “It’s about him just knowing his personnel and kinda just putting his guys in a position to succeed. And that’s all across the board. So, just excited to be a part of this team with him leading it.”

Swift’s runs will be led by a revamped interior offensive line featuring Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson. So, in short, there’s hope for better from Swift and the run game overall.

That said, the Bears were linked to several running backs in the NFL Draft and many (including this website) have suggested the Bears add another veteran to the mix.

The Bears seem content rolling with Swift, Roschon Johnson and rookie Kyle Monangai, armed with a plan for how Swift cam improve. Overall, Johnson considers this talent collection a “highly motivated group.”

“I know the perception out there is that maybe it’s not the most talented room in the world,” Johnson said. “They like to hear that noise. We’re going to be just fine.”