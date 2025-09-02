Bears mailbag: DJ Moore’s overall impact, Montez Sweat’s value

And we’re here. A real-life regular season week. After an offseason’s worth of hype surrounding new Bears head coach Ben Johnson and all the big moves made since then, it’s time for a stress test.

The Bears have invested heavily in this attempt at improvement, with a big deal for Johnson, an extension for general manager Ryan Poles and a massive spending spree in free agency, extensions and trades.

Now we’ll see if all these moves produce a better bottom line. It’s unfair to expect immediate dividends, but the Bears should be more competitive with Johnson’s leadership and play designs and an overall talent upgrade.

There are several questions remaining as the Bears steamroll towards a Monday night showdown with the Minnesota Vikings to cap the NFL’s Week 1.

Let's get to them in this Tuesday mailbag.

Karina from Lake Forest, Ill.

With DJ Moore being moved around the offense (lining up in the slot, out wide and even in the backfield) and Caleb Williams showing growth in his preparation and command, how do you see these pieces fitting into Ben Johnson’s overall vision for the Bears’ offense this season?

Bair: Ben Johnson had zero issue putting some concepts typically held private on full display. Running DJ Moore from the backfield during a public training camp practice? No problem. How about a flea flicker with him and Caleb Williams? No problem. What about some straight up between-the-tackles runs? Put it on tape.

While that stuff might seem worthy of being hidden, Johnson’s only giving defenses more to think about while cooking up new schemes. Do we know exactly how DJ Moore will be used this season? Nope.

It’s doubtful he’s the next Deebo Samuel, but the star receiver will surely see time in the backfield as a rusher and a receiver out of the backfield. He’s a weapon to be used creatively, especially with so many receivers capable of producing from standard positions. Moore doesn’t have to only work outside. He can gain yards in a number of ways – Moore had a career-high 14 carries in 2024 — which might help create touches and dynamic plays. I’d bet we see a bit of Moore in creative ways early in the season, with the volume changing based upon early-season effectiveness.

Matt P. from Chicago

Which player not named Caleb Williams needs to make a sizable impact in their position to give the Bears the best chance of a playoff run this season?

Bair: First things first: I LOVE this question, Matt. D’Andre Swift was my first choice, considering how important he’ll be to the Bears offense as a rusher and receiver out of the backfield. He’s vital to the Bears fortunes, especially with the relative lack of talent at the running back spot.

The more I pondered, the more Montez Sweat seems essential to this season’s success. For one, the defensive end’s the highest paid player on the roster, occupying a premium position. He hasn’t lived up to a massive contract extension to this point – though it has been dwarfed by a recent salary surge at the position – with a disappointing season in 2024.

The Bears need an imtimadator off the edge, and Sweat has the talent required to be exactly that. His pressure percentage has been solid, but he needs to get home and tally sacks and takeaways on the regular. If he’s in the 12-15 sack range, the Bears will be tough to stop. They have the talent to get stops and sure tackles, but the Bears need game changing plays. Sweat can provide those. If that seems like tons of pressure, it is. It also comes with the territory for a star player. Look at how the Steelers, Lions and now the Packers (hi, Micah) benefit from a top-tier pass rusher.

The Bears imported help inside and out, but Sweat needs to step up and lead this defense to an elite level. It won’t be easy, but he has the talent to make that happen.

Donald Nash from Hinsdale, Ill.

Is Roschon Johnson going to be more of a force to be reckoned with at running back. He needs to peel off him. Decent runs when it’s not third and short or near the goal line. I think the running game is going to be a key factor if the Bears have a successful 2025 campaign

Bair: This question is about Roschon Johnson and his capability for more. I certainly think he can do better, but I’ll take a left turn here and offer a bold prediction. Rookie seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai will end up the No. 2 running back behind Swift.

Evidence of that comes from what Bears brass has said about reserve running backs to this point. Go find a compliment from Ben Johnson or GM Ryan Poles about Johnson. Keep looking. Come up empty? Yeah, me too.

There’s plenty to peruse about Monangai despite the fact he has been out since the Bills joint practice. Then came Poles’ praise when asked about the backup running back situation. It’s hard to bank on a rookie taking significant snaps, especially one drafted so far back, but the Bears seem to have confidence in the Rutgers product.

“I think Kyle’s done some really good things, too. I know he got dinged up late with some soft tissue, but he should be fine. His vision, his feel, the physicality that runs with the ball, contact balance, it should help us big time.”

That’s strong stuff. It’s also not to say that Roschon won’t have a role in the run game. He certaintly could, but we’re in a true wait-and-see mode. I would expect Roschon Johnson or Monangai back as early as Tuesday, and it’ll be interesting to see who works behind Swift in Week 1.

Tom Beneventi from Glen Ellyn, Ill.

Can you explain the rationale for keeping Dominique Robinson but cutting Tanoh Kpassagnon? Glad you’re back on the air Nick. Love your podcast!

Bair: First off, I, too, am stoked to have Nicholas Moreano back in the thick of the Bears beat and working for us at Marquee Sports Network. If you subscribe to the Chicago Football Show on audio platforms, on our YouTube channel or, of course, the Watch Marquee app, you’ll get podcasts with me and Nick delivered right to you.

Now on to Tom’s question. The Bears releasing Kpassagnon and keeping Robinson was my big 53-man roster surprise. I thought Kpassagnon’s size, experience and knowledge of coordinator Dennis Allen’s scheme would lock him to the 53-man roster. That wasn’t the case, and they didn’t use his vested-veteran status to help with roster math. He ended up on the practice squad, at least for now. He remained there even after Austin Booker was placed on injured reserve.

The team’s actions suggest special teams mattered, especially with Robinson and Daniel Hardy. Kpassagnon isn’t as impactful in that area and isn’t quite as athletic as some other reserves.

