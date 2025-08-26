Bears 53-man roster cut analysis: Top surprises, strengths, weaknesses

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears brought their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday afternoon, letting several go after months of work and development throughout the offseason program and training camp.

The last five weeks especially were competitive as heck, forcing general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson to make tough choices over which players to keep for the regular season.

There were some surprise moves, though not a whole lot, in a clear effort to construct a well-rounded unit with quality on offense, defense and special teams.

We’ll see movement on the roster heading into a Week 1 home game against Minnesota. You can bet the house on that.

Most of it will enter the regular season ready to battle for better, following some subpar seasons in Chicago. Nicholas Moreano and I decided to dive headfirst into the 53-man roster and identify the biggest surprise cut, the team’s strength and where they need to get better fast in this Bears roster breakdown:

Surprise move

Keeping Jahdae Walker

Nick: Jahdae Walker making the Bears’ 53-man roster is my biggest surprise. The 6-foot-3, 206-pound receiver caught eight passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason, but every year, players capitalize on these exhibition games and fail to earn a roster spot.

The Bears also have a talented wide receiver room and invested a high second-round draft pick in Luther Burden III. So, Walker making this team is a testament to the hard work he has shown throughout training camp and the preseason.

Unless an injury happens, it would be unlikely to see Walker contribute on offense this season, but the former undrafted receiver from Texas A&M can easily make an impact on special teams and continue to work from there.

Cutting Tanoh Kpassagnon

Bair: I scanned Kpassagnon’s bio when he joined the Bears on July 23 and instantly earmarked him for the 53-man roster. Veteran defensive end. Massive human at 6-foot-7 and 287 pounds. Productive history with defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. Far enough removed from an Achilles’ injury.

That seemed like ideal support for Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo off the edge. He’s not a dynamic player, but he gets the job done. Kpassagnon was a second-team fixture and a solid run player worthy of a roster spot even over some younger, more athletic types.

Then came news Tuesday morning that Kpassagnon was released. He’s a vested veteran and doesn’t have to clear waivers, a benefit teams will use to keep someone on the initial 53-man roster before placing them on a reserve unit. That could happen here and, frankly, it should. He could end up elsewhere if there’s no handshake deal to bring him back, which involves some risk I didn’t think the Bears would take.

Team strength

Receiver

The Bears have a variety of wide receivers who bring versatility to the position group. DJ Moore provides Ben Johnson with a weapon who is effective in catch-and-run opportunities and is capable of lining up in the backfield, like we have seen lately in practice. Rome Odunze is that traditional X receiver who is capable of also lining up inside.

Burden has a similar skill set to Moore and has been nearly unguardable facing backups on the Bears and in the joint practices and preseason games.

Devin Duvernay will likely serve as the team’s primary return man and adds a veteran presence in the room. Then there is Walker, who has produced throughout the preseason.

With Johnson’s creativity, there is plenty he can do with this group of playmakers.

Secondary

Bair: Bears cornerbacks have battled through injury all summer. Jaylon Johnson spent all of camp on the non-football injury list with a hamstring injury suffered in training. Kyler Gordon suffered a similar ailment at a camp practice and missed a few weeks. Top reserve Terell Smith was lost for the year with a knee injury, maybe the biggest blow of the summer.

Even after saying all that, yes, the Bears’ team strength is the secondary. When the regular lineup is healthy, it looks like this:

CB: Jaylon Johnson

SCB: Kyler Gordon

FS: Kevin Byard III

SS: Jaquan Brisker

CB: Tyrique Stevenson

That’s, you know, pretty darn good. And there’s depth behind it, due in large part to the aforementioned injuries. The Bears discovered Nahshon Wright and Nick McCloud were solid fits after so much first-team work this summer. This unit can survive injuries at any spot, which will be vital to the Bears’ overall success.

Biggest Need

Edge rusher

After the preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bears’ pass rush clearly could use another disruptor on the front line. It’s worth noting that Grady Jarrett didn’t play last Friday night, but one player doesn’t excuse the performance from the first-team unit.

Maybe making too much of three defensive series is exaggerating a bit, but you can never have too many productive pass rushers. Dayo Odeyingbo still has plenty to prove despite signing a three-year, $48 million contract. If he starts the season slowly, then a lot of pressure falls on Montez Sweat to carry the team. The Bears can’t afford to let that happen.

It would make sense to bring in another veteran. Someone like Za’Darius Smith would make sense, especially since he played in Detroit last season.

Running backs

Bair: D’Andre Swift was the only running back at practice on Tuesday. True story. Everyone else in his position group had been cut or was hurt, leaving the position group in some trouble. Poles said the Bears should see some rushers return to practice soon, but they’re still carrying just three of them on the 53-man roster.

That doesn’t seem sustainable for a position that gets hit so much. Travis Homer’s on injured reserve for the first four games at least, and he’s more of a special teams guy.

Swift can handle a heavy workload, but the Bears will need more than one backup in a game. I wouldn’t be surprised if Brittain Brown is added to the practice squad and called up before Week 1. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Bears surveyed the scene and added someone via waivers. The Bears need bodies posthaste, especially if Kyle Monangai or Roschon Johnson are out for a prolonged stretch.

