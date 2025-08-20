Cornerback Terell Smith suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s preseason victory over Buffalo that has ended his 2025 season far too soon. Head coach Ben Johnson made that announcement during a Wednesday press conference.

“Smitty is the one we alluded to (on Sunday night) with possibly having something serious, and it turns out that’s going to be the case,” Johnson told reporters on-site at Halas Hall. “He’s going to be out for the season with his injury so, like I said, we’re all rallying around him here and supporting him as he’s getting healthy.”

According to the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs, Smith suffered a torn patellar tendon against the Bills. He will be placed on injured reserve at some point in the near future.

Smith engaged with a Bills receiver and went to the ground as he turned to cover a deeper route. The third-year pro was in considerable pain on the ground, and trainers immediately rushed to his aid. The entire Bears roster huddled around Smith as he was loaded onto a cart before leaving the field.

Terell Smith is down. The cart was brought out. pic.twitter.com/HtjhJYMvdv — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 18, 2025

This is a big blow to the Bears’ cornerback depth. He was having a solid summer, regularly breaking up passes after providing tight coverage. He was involved in a competition for the No. 2 cornerback job behind Jaylon Johnson. While he wasn’t a favorite to win the gig, Smith provided excellent depth at the position. He rotated with Tyrique Stevenson last season and proved he can be a regular contributor in this league.

The Bears have quality depth, with Johnson, Stevenson, Nahshon Wright and Nick McCloud capable of playing on the outside. Just because the Bears can play well without Smith, his season-ending loss remains a big blow.

Smith is a well-respected individual in the Bears locker room and among the coaching staff.

“I thought he was making a lot of progress,” defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said on Tuesday, before Smith being out for the year was announced. “The injuries, it’s an unfortunate situation. He’s a quiet guy, but he comes to work every day and does his job. He’s been good for us to work with.”

Smith is under contract through the 2026 season.