Bears roster cuts tracker: Players released to reach 53-man NFL limit

The Bears preseason is over. The regular season’s on the horizon, with the finish line of head coach Ben Johnson’s race to Week 1 now in clear view.

The roster must be trimmed to 53 men before then, with a Tuesday afternoon deadline to do so. General manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson have started the difficult task of doing so, with their preseason slate now complete following Friday’s victory over Kansas City.

We’ll follow each of these moves as they become known in our Bears roster cuts tracker, with news on each move and analysis on some bigger names and tougher decisions.

Here are the Bears moves to this point:

Sunday, Aug. 24

3:00 p.m.: The Bears waived LB Swayze Bozeman, OL Chris Glaser, TE Thomas Gordon, DB Mark Perry and Jeremiah Walker, and placed CB Terell Smith on injured reserve, per the Chicago Bears.

10:57 a.m.: The Bears have released WR Samori Toure, who played for the Packers in 2022-23, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter

