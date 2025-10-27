Bears injury update: Shemar Turner ACL tear; Luther Burden concussion

The Bears left Baltimore with far more than just a 30-16 loss to the Ravens.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson provided a lengthy list of injuries that were sustained in the team’s third loss of the season. Defensive end Dominique Robinson will miss a few weeks with a high ankle sprain. Rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III is currently in concussion protocol, and Shemar Turner tore his ACL, which will end his rookie season.

Turner’s first year in the NFL was plagued by injuries. In late July, the former second-round draft pick out of Texas A&M injured his ankle at the end of the Bears’ first training camp practice. Turner eventually returned to practice in mid-August and appeared in his first game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

[READ: How Caleb Williams, Montez Sweat entered Bears record books vs. Ravens]

The 6-foot-3, 293-pound defensive lineman played in the Bears’ last five games and ended with five total tackles and zero quarterback pressures.

When Dennis Allen was asked about Turner’s usage on the D-line over the last few months, the Bears’ defensive coordinator always reiterated that he needed to focus on learning one spot, the interior defensive line. But Turner saw an uptick at the end position in Weeks 6 and 7, and that’s a spot Johnson saw as potential for the rookie.

“You know, he was a guy that we were really excited to finally get out on the field, because obviously we had high hopes for him, acquiring him with such a high draft pick,” Johnson said. “I thought that when we made that transition to defensive end, it certainly coincided with our ability to stop the run at a higher clip. We thought he was part of the solution there for us. I think he looked somewhat natural to play that spot for a guy that hadn’t done a ton of it. So we were really excited to see what this next half of the season was going to look like as he continued to develop in that role. So yeah, it’s a shame that we’re going to miss out on him. He has a physical presence and demeanor about him that you really appreciate. He plays the game the way we want, really all three phases to play. He loves football, and I know he’ll attack this rehab the right way.”

As for Robinson, he was starting to stack some positive games. The former fifth-round draft pick registered four total pressures and a sack in the victory over the Washington Commanders, according to Pro Football Focus. He also added three more quarterback pressures against the New Orleans Saints. Robinson injured his ankle on the opening kickoff against the Ravens.

I have some bonus film room content.



Here is Dominique Robinson on his play vs. WASH.



FULL VIDEO



"Hey, look, when you play with Justin Fields for a couple years, I mean, he's the fastest of the fast. That prepares you, I was used to going against that on a regular basis." pic.twitter.com/Swj1i8cT35 — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) October 18, 2025

Johnson did provide some good news for the defensive line room on Monday, confirming that Austin Booker will be back this week after his 21-day practice window was activated on Oct. 7. Booker was placed on short-term IR with a knee injury following the preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound defensive end was a full participant all last week and will be needed because of the depleted D-line.

Burden played just 11 total snaps against the Ravens and caught one pass that went for a 1-yard loss on a wide receiver screen. Burden’s reception in the third quarter on second-and-7 was the final snap he played. Now, Burden must go through a five-step process before he his cleared to return to game action.

What doesn’t help the Bears is that they don’t have a bye, which occurred in Week 5. So the Bears will have to find a way to manage all the injuries they currently have as they navigate the final 10 games of the 2025 regular season.