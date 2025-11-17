Kicker Jake Moody hit 8-of-9 field goal attempts over two games, filling in for injured Bears starter Cairo Santos, including the game-winner against Washington as time expired.

The Commanders didn’t forget.

When they needed a kicker, Moody was the call. Washington signed him off the Bears’ practice squad on Monday, according to multiple reports. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was first to report the news.

The former 49ers third-round pick signed to the Bears’ practice squad after San Francisco let him go in September. He struggled mightily with accuracy during his time with the 49ers, but found his confidence in Chicago, working with special teams coordinator Richard Hightower and kicking well when needed to.

Santos was always set to start when healthy. Head coach Ben Johnson made that clear time and again following Moody’s successful stints on the active roster.

He’ll get a shot to be Washington’s full-time kicker moving forward.

Santos has been good this season and kicked a field goal as time expired on Sunday to beat the Minnesota Vikings.

While a section of fans seemed to favor Moody, Santos’ field-goal conversion rate is significantly higher. Despite complaints about his ability from long distances, he set a franchise record for most made field goals from 50-plus yards.

The Bears technically could’ve added him to the active roster over him getting poached off the practice squad, but having two kickers on the 53-man roster is illogical and Santos, despite a miss on Sunday, is kicking well.