Chicago Bears place Jaylon Johnson, three others on NFI List

The Chicago Bears announced that four players were added to the active non-football injury list on Saturday.

The four Bears players added to the list were:

DB Jaylon Johnson

QB Case Keenum

WR Jahdae Walker

RB Ian Wheeler

The Bears announced that they have placed the following players on the active non football injury list:



DB Jaylon Johnson

QB Case Keenum

WR Jahdae Walker

RB Ian Wheeler — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) July 19, 2025

The NFI list is used for players arriving at training camp with an injury or illness; players are placed on the list until they are medically cleared to practice.

Saturday was the official report date for training camp for all Bears, with veterans set to report on Tuesday, July 22, and the first practice of training camp taking place on Friday, July 25.

The most notable name added to the list was two-time Pro Bowler Jaylon Johnson, the 2020 second-round pick by Chicago started all 17 games for Chicago in 2024 en route to another trip to the Pro Bowl.

Chicago did not disclose the nature of any of the injuries or the timeline for recovery.

Chicago added former Vikings and Texans quarterback Case Keenum as a free agent in the offseason. The former Houston Cougar and the NCAA’s all-time passing leader was brought in to help mentor Caleb Williams, a similar role to the one he played with the Texans, where he mentored C.J. Stroud. Keenum missed the 2024 regular season after he was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury in the preseason.

Wideout Jahdae Walker was the only rookie in the group that the Bears added to the list on Saturday. The undrafted rookie signed out of Texas A&M and will begin his first NFL training camp with Chicago on the NFI list.

Running back Ian Wheeler starred on last year’s Hard Knocks for the Bears, with his ACL injury in Kansas City in the preseason, receiving major attention on the show. The second-year pro out of Howard is still recovering from that ACL tear from August 2024.

Chicago kicks off the preseason against the Miami Dolphins on August 10 at Soldier Field in Chicago.