C.J. Gardner-Johnson hints at Jaylon Johnson’s Bears return vs. Eagles

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — This Chicago Bears defense has lost starters throughout the course of the 2025 NFL season, but one of the defense’s best players could be making his return against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday.

During Wednesday’s open media session at Halas Hall, veteran defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson hinted at the possibility of Jaylon Johnson returning this week.

“He’s one of the best corners in the league,” Gardner-Johnson said. “I just feel like, now he’ll get a chance to actually show that, with him being active this week against a great receiving corps. I’m excited for him, because everybody asks, ‘what can you do against a great receiving corps?’ and he has a chance to prove it, shut everybody up and get back active.”

“He’s one of the best corners in the league … now he’ll probably get the chance to actually show that with him being active this week against a great receiving core.”



CJ Gardner-Johnson hints at Jaylon Johnson returning this week 👀 pic.twitter.com/Sq1Y2nQOOa — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 26, 2025

If Johnson does play on Friday, the Eagles will provide a good matchup for the former two-time Pro Bowler. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, if healthy, provide a dangerous dual threat in the passing game, and, of course, Saquon Barkley will test an entire defense’s willingness to tackle.

Johnson has only played 20 total snaps this season, but he excelled in 2024. According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson allowed just 32 receptions on 51 targets for 424 yards, two touchdowns and intercepted two passes in 2024.

The last time Johnson played was in the Week 2 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. In the play in which Johnson injured his groin, the 6-foot, 195-pound cornerback broke up a pass intended for Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown on third-and-10. The Lions missed a 55-yard field goal attempt on the next play.

If Johnson plays against the Eagles, that would provide defensive coordinator Dennis Allen with another playmaker to a defense that has lost many to injuries. Adding Johnson to the starting lineup would also require the Bears to sit either Tyrique Stevenson or Nahshon Wright.

[READ: Nahshon Wright aims to keep Bears starter job with Jaylon Johnson back]

With Stevenson not practicing twice this week, even though Tuesday was a walk-through, the likely starters would be Johnson and Wright.

Safety Kevin Byard III and Wright lead the league with five interceptions each, and Wright has shown good effort in the run game as well, which has stood out to head coach Ben Johnson.

“He’s done a phenomenal job,” Johnson said. “I think he has certainly earned play time.”

For a majority of the 2025 regular season, the Bears have been subtracting key players from their defense because of injury, but Johnson’s return adds a multiplier for the entire unit and provides Allen with one of the best corners in the NFL.

It comes just in time for the Bears’ hardest stretch of the season.