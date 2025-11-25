LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Mason Rudolph had DK Metcalf in a one-on-one matchup with Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright. The Steelers quarterback clearly thought he could take advantage.

Rudolph executed a play fake, looked. Metcalf’s way on the first read and let a deep shot fly. Turned out to be a massive mistake.

Metcalf stood no chance

Wright tracked the ball well, and the 6-foot-4 Wright used athleticism and great length to leap and snatch the pass out of the sky. Somehow, Wright managed to get his feet down in bounds for an interception on the Steelers’ first possession.

The Bears scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive, a big swing that helped Chicago beat the Steelers 31-28 on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Wright’s play was the fifth interception of the season, which ties him with teammate Kevin Byard III for the league lead. This one might’ve been Wright’s best, which is saying something considering he stole one in the end zone against Minnesota last week.

“Shonny’s interception was one of the most athletic plays and phenomenal catches I’ve seen in a long time,” head coach Ben Johnson said in a Monday press conference. “Not to mention, I thought what’s unsung about what Shonny is doing right now is how much he’s influencing the run game as well.

“He’s coming up, he’s tackling the ball carrier, they’re throwing a bubble screen and he’s knifing through the play there. He’s really playing sound football, really run game and pass game included. That was good to see.”

Wright has been solid in coverage and run defense of late, which creates quandary for Johnson and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. What will the Bears do when top cornerback Jaylon Johnson returns, as early as Friday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jaylon Johnson has missed all but one game this season with a groin injury that was aggravated in Week 2 and eventually required surgery. Jaylon Johnson was placed on injured reserve after that.

His 21-day practice window was opened on Nov. 14, so he has four practices under his belt. The last two were with full participation, which makes it possible Jaylon Johnson could return for the Eagles game. The Bears have been rightly conservative in these situations, so it could be another week.

All that raises this question: which starting cornerback’s spot does Jaylon Johnson take? There’s no obvious answer. Tyrique Stevenson has also been solid this season, so Jaylon Johnson wouldn’t be clearing an obvious weakness. Stevenson is deserving of playing time, too.

Ben Johnson had some thoughts on the matter, especially with Wright playing so well against the run and pass.

“He’s done a phenomenal job,” Ben Johnson said. “I think he has certainly earned play time.”

Ben Johnson’s statement was vague enough that we don’t know exactly who retains the starting gig with Jaylon Johnson back. Stevenson’s hip injury – he didn’t finish Sunday’s game with the Steelers – could make this a moot point, but it’s something to monitor moving forward.

It does seem difficult to take someone with five picks out of the starting lineup, regardless of the fact Wright was largely unheralded entering the 2025 season. The Vikings cut him this spring and the Bears quickly snatched him up. He was first off the bench when Jaylon Johnson was unavailable this offseason and in training camp, and he has been solid throughout the year.

Wright has been targeted 63 times this season and has given up 33 receptions (roughly 52% completion rate) for 449 yards, four touchdowns and a 63.5 passer rating. That’s solid and certainly worthy of continued snaps.

The Bears are having a similar conversation at slot cornerback, about what to do with C.J. Garnder-Johnson when Kyler Gordon also returns off IR. Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen are both on record saying Gardner-Johnson deserves to be on the field, so the Bears must get creative with how they manage snaps and personalities in the defensive backfield.

This is a good problem to have, especially with Wright in the midst of a career year.