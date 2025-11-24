Ben Johnson sees Montez Sweat ‘heating up’ in Bears’ pass rush

The Bears’ defense knew it would be shorthanded heading into the Week 12 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s unit had three of its top linebackers out because of injury, and the secondary still was without Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon. That meant the collective unit needed to step up, and Montez Sweat did that in a big way to help Chicago defeat Pittsburgh, 31-28, to improve to 8-3 on the season.

“He’s been heating up since the bye week, Tez has,” Bears head coach Ben Johnson said after the game. “You just feel it each week. He seems to impact the game a little more each week. He had two sacks, and had a chance for a third out there, from my count. It’s good to see that come on, just like that. I feel him.”

Sweat generated four total quarterback pressures and sacked quarterback Mason Rudolph two times in the Week 12 win. The first sack occurred on the Steelers’ first possession in the third quarter. As Rudolph attempted to climb and escape the pocket, Sweat brought the quarterback down. Two plays after the 4-yard loss, the Steelers were forced to punt.

Towards the end of the third quarter, Sweat won his pass rush rep against tight end Darnell Washington and knocked the ball free from Rudolph’s hands. After several Bears attempted to pick up the football, Sweat pounced on it.

The Bears’ offense started on their own 46-yard line following the takeaway and finished the drive with a 2-yard touchdown from Kyle Monangai.

Opposing quarterbacks have also been feeling Sweat’s presence since the bye week, as Johnson referenced. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound edge rusher has accumulated 44 total quarterback pressures, seven sacks and three forced fumbles in his last seven games played, according to Pro Football Focus.

“I think I am just taking advantage of my opportunities,” Sweat said. “Early in the season, I felt like I was playing good ball, but the stats are starting to come through for me. It’s a blessing. We still have a lot left on the table to get cleaned up.”

After the Bears’ Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Johnson was asked during his Wednesday media availability about how the team could improve its pass rush. Johnson referenced that the players must capitalize on their one-on-one opportunities.

Sweat has started to do that more consistently. Since the Ravens game, Sweat has finished with at least one sack in every game except in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.

And Sweat could’ve had a third sack against Rudolph, which gives him something to strive for as he looks to continue leading this Bears defense down the stretch of the 2025 regular season.

“Yeah, I’ve got to finish that,” Sweat said. “That’s the difference between being good and great. It would have been my first hat trick. Maybe we can try again next game.”