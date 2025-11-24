The Chicago Bears continue to find ways to win, and they’re rewriting the record books in the process.

After a 31-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the Bears improved to 8-3 and maintained their lead atop the NFC North.

Here are five ways the Bears made franchise and/or NFL history in the game:

It marked the Bears’ eighth win of the season under Ben Johnson, making him just the fourth Bears head coach to win eight of his first 11 games coached. The others include George Halas (1920), Paddy Driscoll (1956) and Matt Nagy (2018)

The Bears’ defense forced two takeaways, extending their league lead to 24 takeaways on the season. They are the first team to have 24 takeaways through a team’s first 11 games of a single season since the New England Patriots had 29 takeaways in 2019.

Bears QB Caleb Williams threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns. It was his fourth career game with at least three TD passes and zero interceptions, the most by any QB drafted over the last two seasons in the NFL and tied for the third-most by any Bears QB in franchise history.

Bears running back Kyle Monangai led the team with 48 rushing yards, and he ran for a touchdown in his third consecutive home game. He became the first Bears rookie to rush for a touchdown in three consecutive games since Hall of Famer Walter Payton did it in 1975.

Nahshon Wright recorded his fifth interception of the season in spectacular fashion, tying teammate Kevin Byard III atop the NFL’s picks leaderboard. The Bears became the NFL’s first defense to have multiple players with at least five picks through their team’s first 11 games since the Green Bay Packers in 2008, and the first pair of Bears defenders to do so since Lemuel Stinson and Mark Carrier in 1990.

It’s becoming a special Bears season in some ways, and individual accolades always come with the team success they’re experiencing.