How Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon could help Bears beat Packers

Bears cornerbacks have experienced some hardship this season.

Jaylon Johnson was lost for training camp with a groin injury that was aggravated in Week 2 and required major surgery. He returned in Week 13, but he has been on a snap count until recently.

Slot cornerback Kyler Gordon dealt with hamstring and groin injuries that stole much of training camp from him and required two injured reserve stints. Tyrique Stevenson has had shoulder issues. In late December, the position group was hit hard by illness that impacted the entire locker room.

And, on Sunday, Gordon’s replacement and resident sparkplug, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, suffered a concussion that will keep him out of this week’s NFC wild-card playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.

So, Bears cornerbacks have absorbed some hits, yet they keep moving forward.

“We’ve handled it like professionals,” said Nahshon Wright, who has started each game this season. “The coaches have done a good job of putting guys where they need to be and in the right spots to go out there and make plays.”

The presumptive starters are getting healthier at the right time. Johnson played 99 percent of the defensive snaps in the regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions, by far the most since his return from injury.

The Bears plan for Gordon to return against the Packers. He was designated to return off injured reserve Tuesday, practiced all week and, barring an unforeseen setback, should be activated to the 53-man roster Saturday afternoon.

That means the Bears should have Wright and Johnson on the outside — with Stevenson in reserve — and Gordon in the slot. That’s an ideal-case scenario heading into the biggest game of the year.

“I think it’s great to have guys like Kyler back, who is a helluva player, an instinctual player who can go out there and make crazy plays and bend and contort his body in crazy ways,” Wright said. “And then you have a guy like Jaylon, an All-Pro, Pro Bowl cornerback who basically missed the whole year. For him, just getting back in the flow of the game. … For them, it’s about getting back into the flow of it. I think [Johnson] starting to get back into the flow of it. Hopefully Kyler can get back out there and pick up where we left off and play his game.”

Wright brings up some good points. Returning to a game doesn’t mean a player is back in top shape. Johnson has been clear that he won’t be in elite form until after the offseason.

Even Johnson at less than 100 percent remains a good player. The respect remains, with his target counts pretty low save a Week 18 contest in which he allowed six catches for 81 yards, mostly on short passes with YAC, on seven targets.

It’s only reasonable to believe Gordon won’t play a full game in the slot upon his return. No matter how much he plays, top form shouldn’t be expected. But he’s an excellent run defender and pass rusher who opens up defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s playbook. Nick McCloud is Gordon’s natural backup with Gardner-Johnson unavailable.

Wright has been the rock this season, as a player signed to be a backup who has earned an every-down role. While he gives up yards on the outside, Wright has been excellent at taking away the ball. He has five interceptions and three fumble recoveries for a league-leading eight total takeaways.

Wright has played well enough to take Stevenson’s spot in the starting lineup, though all involved say Stevenson is handling a reserve role well.

“When the season started, none of us thought Nahshon Wright was going to play the way that he played,” Allen said. “So, I think some of that has to do with Jaylon being out, and then Nahshon Wright playing really well, and so you kind of go with a hot hand a little bit.”

The Packers’ receiver speed has been an issue for the Bears’ defense, which allowed explosive plays in the two previous matchups this season, and Chicago is aware of it and set on slowing down. Considering some of their best aren’t in top form, the Bears will need some help from friends up front.

“I would say getting to work early, get hands on and then really the pass rush has got to help us on the back end,” Johnson said. “We know [Packers quarterback] Jordan Love can extend plays, and they have a lot of explosives when Jordan Love extends plays and throws the football down the field, so really rush and cover has got to play together the whole game.”