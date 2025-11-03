Kyle Monangai matches Walter Payton, enters Bears record books in Week 9 win

CINCINNATI — Bears running back Kyle Monangai was a seventh-round NFL draft pick this year. Expectations typically are low for those selected so late, despite the fact he performed so well against Big Ten competition while at Rutgers.

Those expectations ticked up after watching Monangai work in Bears training camp and hearing coaches heap praise on the young running back. They took another jump a few weeks back, when he turned in a solid performance against the New Orleans Saints.

That was in split duty. How would he fare as a featured back, with starter D’Andre Swift out with a groin injury? That was an unknown, until Sunday.

Monangai surpassed outside expectations with an exceptional performance in a 47-42 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He had 26 carries for 176 yards — yep, you read that right — and 6.8 yards per carry. That’s the second-highest single-game rushing total by a Bears rookie in franchise history.

Monangai also accomplished a rare feat, per the Bears, as the second Chicago running back to have at least 26 carries and 175-plus rushing yards in a game. The other? Walter Payton.

That’s elite company for such a young player who burst onto the scene with a true breakout game. A few weren’t so surprised by what happened Sunday at Paycor Stadium, though.

Count Monangai chief among them.

“I have high expectations for myself,” Monangai said in a postgame press conference. “I put a lot of pressure on myself. The work I put in, I expect the results I get, but it doesn’t mean I’m satisfied or anything like that. I just have to keep going. This is more of just letting myself know I’m on the right track. Now it’s time to keep going, put the foot on the gas and continue to keep this trend going.”

This trend might be hard to maintain, considering how well he ran through and around a struggling Bengals defense. Monangai is a hammer — someone who aggressively runs through lanes without hesitation.

He also had three catches for 22 yards, putting his 198 yards of total offense in a bright spot. That’s the fifth-largest single-game total by a rookie in Bears history.

“I’m not surprised,” Bears head coach Ben Johnson said. “That’s kind of who he’s been since he has been here. Very reliable. He’s going to do what you’re coaching it. I think he’s hard to bring down. I think that showed up. What he was at Rutgers was the bell cow for that team, and he proved today that he can carry that kind of load if called upon.”

It sure seems likely Johnson will call upon Monangai more often, even after Swift returns to health. Monangai’s previous high-carry count was 13 against the Saints, with seven or less in other games.

Increased opportunities comes from trust that they’ll be appropriately used. That has been earned over time, though Johnson’s confidence level in Monangai surely went up after Sunday’s performance.

“I don’t think there was a moment where, like, ‘He trusts us now,’ ” Monangai said. “It’s something I want to continue building. Correct repetitions over time — that’s how you build trust with a coach. Knowing that they can trust you to do your job in high-stress environments or low-stress environments. Just consistency is key.”

