The Chicago Bears will hit the road in Week 4 to face the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ben Johnson’s team is coming off a dominant 31-14 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field. Pete Carroll’s Raiders, meanwhile, were blown out by the Washington Commanders 41-24.

The Bears now seek their first road victory of the 2025 NFL season, while the Raiders will try to come away from Sunday’s game with their first home win. One side will have to give, unless there’s a tie, but here are the five players you should watch in this Bears-Raiders matchup.

The Bears’ primary pass rusher had his best game of the season last week with one sack and a game-high-tying six total pressures after he came up empty the previous week against the Detroit Lions.

Raiders right tackle DJ Glaze struggled last week, giving up two sacks and six total pressures, so Sweat should have a chance to build off his Week 3 performance by creating pressure on Las Vegas quarterback Geno Smith.

Bears cornerbacks Tyrique Stevenson and Tremaine Edmunds created game-shifting turnovers in last week’s win, and Sweat needs to find a way to help generate more of those opportunities.

The Raiders have a lot of fix on their special-teams coverage units. They gave up 245 return yards, including a 90-yard punt-return touchdown, to the Commanders.

That should be music to Duvernay’s ears.

The two-time Pro Bowl and one-time All-Pro return man could be in store for a big game against a special-teams unit that allowed huge lanes to develop. Finding a way to bring a kick or punt return back for a TD would be huge, but creating short fields for the Bears’ offense also would be beneficial.

Duvernay already has a 22-yard punt return and a 34-yard kick return this season, but don’t be surprised if he surpasses those longs Sunday.

The linebacker was all over the field against the Cowboys. His 15 total tackles tied a career high in a Bears uniform, as he finished with the same number in a 2023 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Edmunds didn’t stop there, though. He also intercepted two Dak Prescott passes, including one in the end zone. The Bears needed to see impact plays like that from someone who’s among the top paid at his position in the NFL.

The Raiders will test Edmunds, as he’ll be responsible for helping contain the run against running back Ashton Jeanty, who was a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Tight end Brock Bowers, the No. 13 overall pick in 2024, also will present challenges in the passing game, and Edmunds will play a pivotal part in how the talented pass catcher performs.

Anytime a receiver exceeds 100 yards in a game, it’s worth noting. That’s what Tucker, the Raiders’ young wide receiver, did last week, with eight receptions on nine targets for 145 yards and three TDs.

Tucker is listed at just 5-foot-8 and 182 pounds, but what he lacks in size, he makes up for in speed. He ran a 4.40 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, so he can vertically stretch the field and make explosive plays in the Raiders’ offense.

It will be important for Bears safeties to play smart and disciplined against Tucker so they don’t allow any routes behind them.

This one should be no surprise. Crosby can wreck a game at any moment, as he’s proven throughout his seven-year NFL career, and he already has two sacks and four quarterback hits this season.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end could add to those stats if Bears right tackle Darnell Wright can’t play Sunday. Wright injured his elbow last week and hasn’t practiced. Swing tackle Theo Benedet likely would start in that case, and it’d be quite the challenge for the 2024 undrafted free agent.

The Bears will devote extra help wherever the Raiders star lines up, as finding solutions to the Crosby problem should be at the top of Johnson’s priorities.