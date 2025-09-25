Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower’s phone went off on Sunday evening, not long after a 31-14 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Luther Burden III’s text message prompted the notification, and Hightower assumed it was something about an excellent showing in his third NFL game.

It was not that. It didn’t mention his three catches for 101 yards or his first professional touchdown or the flea flicker seen ‘round the world.

It was about his kickoff return to open the game. Burden took possession at the 4-yard line, cut to his right just before the 20 and got tackled in the open field.

Despite the wins and all the individual positives within it, the second-round rookie was pissed about that play and asked Hightower how he could be better in that instance.

The fact Burden was focused on that bad play instead of celebrating his good ones told Hightower something.

“He’s fearless and he’s never satisfied,” Hightower said in a Thursday press conference. “Even after that game that he had, he was texting the night of really upset about the kickoff return that he had and seeing how he could have been better with that. So, he’s hungry and he has really good vision and we all know that’s dangerous with the ball in his hands. So, I like that he’s fearless and I like that he’s not satisfied. We just need more from him.”

Fearless and never satisfied. Those are good traits for a rookie trying to establish himself in the pros. Thise are good traits for earning trust. Burden’s increasing snap count is proof that coaches are getting comfortable with Burden as a significant part of the game plan.

Receivers coach Antwaan Randle-El has spent significant time getting Burden ready, developing him for the short- and long-term.

We’re starting to see those efforts pay off, with enough schematic understanding and willingness to play hard without the ball to earn a target share.

It’s just being the same guy every day,” Burden said, “coming in here and doing my job the best that I can, being a great teammate and being coachable.”

FLEA FLICKER TOUCHDOWN!



CALEB WILLIAMS TO LUTHER BURDEN III 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7elWRko6dY — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 21, 2025

That’s key to increasing game-day participation and being featured early in the progression. Those opportunities come from the practice week, both in meetings and on the fields surrounding Halas Hall.

“Any rookie making the transition, it’s always learning: How do we prepare for a game? How do we study? What are the things that I need specifically in order to go out there on Sunday and have confidence?” offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said. “And I’ve seen a guy who’s hungry to impact the game. A guy who’s hungry to do a lot for us. And so he’ll continue to get better and our expectation is that he’s going to continue to grow.”

Tremaine Edmunds’ Pro Bowl capability

Edmunds always seemed like a good fit for Dennis Allen’s defense. He’s tall, long and super fast. That plays well for an off-the-ball linebacker, a position required to work from sideline-to-sideline, to cover well, make sure tackles and be an effective blitzer.

He’s normally rolling with partner T.J. Edwards on the inside, where the two make a formidable pair. That hasn’t been the case lately, as the Bears have played most of this season without Edwards.

Edmunds surely stepped up in Week 3, with a career-high 15 tackles and two interceptions. The Bears need a ton from their high-priced veteran. Allen think they can get it.

“He’s a guy that we’re going to need to count on to play at a very high level,” Allen said. “Anytime you have injuries, wherever it may occur within your defense, not only are those replacements – they have to step up and perform at a high level – but you need some of your other playmakers to step up and even play better.

“I was proud of the way that he played last week. We need him to play at a Pro Bowl level, which I think he’s got that capability.”

Participation report

The news on injured Bears players wasn’t any different than the day before, with slot cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring), linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), tight end Colston Loveland (hip), defensive lineman Grady Jarrett (knee) and right tackle Darnell Wright (elbow) all missing their second straight practice of the week.

While that doesn’t eliminate many of them from playing Sunday in Las Vegas, Gordon hasn’t practiced in so long that he’ll need a ramp-up period. Edwards is probably in the same boat, especially after aggravating his injury in a Week 2 return to action.

Here’s the full Thursday participation report: