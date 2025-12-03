It has been some time since we’ve had a Bair Mail drop, what with the short week heading into that Black Friday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Anything important happen in that one?

The Bears hype train has taken off since we last answered your questions, following a 24-15 win over the defending Super Bowl champs. Some subsequent good fortune has the Bears sitting atop the entire NFC and getting its flowers for a 9-3 record.

[MORE: NFL playoff picture 2025: Bears lead NFC standings after Week 13 win]

Pardon head coach Ben Johnson for not taking them. He’s right to say the Bears haven’t earned anything yet. There are two games against the Green Bay Packers, one against the San Francisco 49ers, a Cleveland Browns affair and a season-capper against the Detroit Lions upcoming. Chicago’s playoff standing could completely unravel in that time, so it must continue quality play to reach its goals of an NFC North championship and playoff success.

There’s plenty to discuss about that run and beyond in this Wednesday Bears mailbag. Let’s get to it.

Victor Ramsey from Chicago

How will this offseason’s back-and-forth between Ben Johnson and Matt LaFleur impact the Bears-Packers rivalry?

Bair: It adds some intrigue to a rivalry that is about as intense as it gets in the NFL. These teams don’t like each other. The fan bases don’t either.

Johnson said, at his introductory press conference no less, that he enjoyed beating Packers head coach Matt LaFleur “twice a year” while with the Lions as offensive coordinator.

The sound byte from Ben Johnson’s introductory press conference as Chicago’s head coach that will be replayed over and over until the Bears play at Green Bay next Sunday: pic.twitter.com/z2NgCUG2Mn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2025

These two will face off twice in the next three weeks.

That line from January is a good way to ingratiate oneself to Chicago fans and probably nothing more, but LaFleur classified it as such and said it wouldn’t play a role in Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field.

It adds to the hype, especially with both teams playing well and battling for the NFC North lead. Here’s betting it’s a bigger topic among the fans than the teams, but it doesn’t take much to ramp up this rivalry.

These games will be as big as they get, no matter what the coaches recently have said about each other.

Harry Fullett from Rio Rancho, N.M.

What will it take for C. Williams to be more accurate and to see open receivers within 10-15 yards from the line of scrimmage?

Bair: That’s a point of emphasis for the Bears this week, with the passing game operating at a slower RPM than the rest of the team. It’s not just the quarterback who needs adjustment, however, with Johnson also requesting better route depth and detail from his pass catchers.

Caleb Williams talked a ton about better ball placement from his end, which comes from timing and all the little details of throwing a football. Johnson brought some straight truth about the passing game Monday, but he backed off it slightly Tuesday to make sure the public understood he wasn’t mad at his quarterback. In fact, Johnson was pleased with the progress Williams made in recent weeks.

[READ: Kyler Gordon highlights strengths of the Bears’ secondary in Week 13 win]

“I think when I made that comment yesterday, it is easily construed as I’m not happy with the quarterback,” Johnson said in a Tuesday press conference. “That’s not the case whatsoever. He continues to get better each and every week, and I couldn’t be more pleased with how he played last week, and I know what the stats say. Throw those out the window. He’s doing a really good job managing the ball game and that’s step No. 1 for the quarterback.

“He’s going to continue to get better. The process is really good right now with how he approaches the week. The way he’s taken the coaching, the way he’s applying the coaching, I’m very pleased with that, and I think we’re going to continue to see him ascend, whether the stats tell the story or not.”

Now back to the original question: Why isn’t Williams hitting intermediate throws? He has struggled in that area, with a 45.8 percent completion rate on passes 10 to 19 yards in the air. Three of his five interceptions this season have come at that depth, but he also has had six receiver drops.

To improve in this area, it’s about everything discussed above. It’s about timing and route detail and, ultimately, it’s about the ball placement landing in a spot where a receiver can catch and run. If that gets dialed in, this offense will be tough to stop.

Matt Harris from Nashville, Tenn.

What positions should be addressed in the upcoming draft?

Bair: December draft conversations normally happen during a season like last year’s, not with so much to play for and a low draft pick coming up. But I answer the questions presented, and Matt’s is a valid one. While the Bears are receiving lots of good press lately and plenty of talent will be under contract for some time, the roster remains flawed.

Edge rusher remains glaring despite the fact the Bears already have committed a ton to the defensive line with contracts that must be honored in 2026.

With rookie Ozzy Trapilo looking more like the answer at left tackle, that area is shored up. Adding a situational pass rusher in the draft makes sense, as someone who could get after the quarterback while Dayo Odeyingbo plays on early downs could work.

[READ: Ben Johnson details Bears’ run-game impact in Week 13 win over Eagles]

If the Bears can’t re-sign Jaquan Brisker (that’s a big if) or Kevin Byard III (can’t let him walk), then safety becomes the single top priority. It’s already high, with all four top safeties headed for free agency. General manager Ryan Poles could grab a good one in the middle or latter portions of the first round.

The Bears also could lose depth in defensive tackles Andrew Billings and Chris Williams, so another interior lineman could help.

So, in sum, safety, situational pass rusher and interior defensive lineman tops the list right now. And maybe a developmental project at linebacker who could take over in time.

Submit your questions below for inclusion in the next Bears mailbag!! 👇