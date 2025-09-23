Bears mailbag: D’Andre Swift lacking efficiency, Kyler Gordon’s value

The Bears won a game at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon, and it was a fun one. Quarterback Caleb Williams was awesome, the defense created four takeaways and head coach/offensive mastermind Ben Johnson’s scheme put on a show.

It was also needed, like, so bad. The Bears hadn’t won in the city of Chicago in 50 weeks. Yeah, you read that right. Nearly a calendar year.

The Bears beat the Panthers on Oct. 6, 2024. That started an extended drought, which mercifully ended with a 31-14 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

The result was important. So was the way it was earned. The Bears were explosive. They were physical and ready for the moment.

Not all is right with the world – there’s still plenty to fix with this team – but there’s plenty to like about it if Johnson can keep this team headed in the right direction.

There’s plenty to discuss heading into a Week 4 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Let’s get into it in this Bears mailbag:

Ed from St. Augusta, Minn.

The Bears obviously struggle running the ball. Neither D’Andre Swift nor Kyle Monangai seems to be the answer. How much help do you think Roschon Johnson will be?

Bair: Rushing efficiency is the biggest issue facing the Bears offense right now. You’re right, Ed, that D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai have struggled in that area. Both guys are averaging roughly 3.5 yards per carry, which isn’t good enough. The worst part about that: Swift and Monangai are averaging 2.5 yards before contact, meaning missed tackles forced are super slow. They’re essentially getting what the scheme and the blocking give them, which is not a positive.

I’m not sure Roschon Johnson will be involved much in the run game. He doesn’t have a single carry despite being active the past two games. Hindsight is always 20/20, but not getting a higher-profile back in free agency or higher in the draft may have been a critical error in the team’s offseason activities.

Swift has explosive capabilities, but he’s not grinding out tough runs to this point. He had some success in that area against Detroit, but that must be a consistent part of the Bears offense for this scheme to operate at its best.

David Robinett from Woodstock, Ill.

How is the depth of the Bears secondary, including safety?

Bair: It’s a concern, David. Losing Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon has put stress on the position group, especially with Terell Smith also lost for the season with a knee injury. Tyrique Stevenson must step up as the No. 1 cornerback. He proved worthy of the distinction against Dallas but not against Detroit, and Ben Johnson emphasized that he can’t let his guard down in this role.

Nahshon Wright is a good fit for this defensive scheme but has a penchant for giving up a big play or penalty in each game. Nick McCloud has been serviceable in the slot, but the Bears need Gordon back in the worst way. There’s no timetable for his return –that’s for Paul Remlinger from Liberty, Texas – but Ben Johnson considering him “week-to-week” isn’t great.

Gordon does so many things well that his presence impacts how a game is called. He’s capable of playing inside and out, as he did as a rookie, which could be an option when he returns.

The Bears are playing deep safeties more often than I think they would like, largely due to the cornerback injury situation.

Sam W from Lincolnshire, Ill.

I’d like to know your opinion: what is it about Ben Johnson that makes the Bears feel different this time around? Fans like myself have been down this road before, but it really feels different now, and I’m all for it. That locker room celebration with the guys around him, cheering — it brought an actual tear to my eye. He definitely deserves it and I’m still in disbelief that he’s our coach.

Bair: I’ve covered the NFL for 16 seasons, with lots of head coaches mixed in. I felt confident that Ben Johnson had “it,” even during the offseason. His command, attention to detail and willingness to demand excellence have won the locker room over. He also has street cred from years of success in Detroit.

The Bears finally paid a premium for a coach, and it sure seems like a good decision at this point. We don’t know if he’ll win consistently, but he’s being given the resources to do so. If he can get Caleb Williams rolling, the Bears have a chance to be really good. It would also speak to Ben Johnson’s ability to develop talent and produce results. It may take some time to get on track, but you’re right to have confidence that the Bears got this head coaching hire right.

Nick S from Algonquin, Ill.

Maybe I’m reading too much into it, but do you think this was a ‘revenge game’ for the Bears? With Eberflus on the other sideline, Caleb Williams leading the way and Ben Johnson’s first win, it felt pretty personal. DJ Moore said it wouldn’t be awkward seeing Eberflus, but the vibes and overall atmosphere felt different. I’m glad we got the win, but it also felt like a (much-needed, bold) statement from the organization that the team has moved on.

Bair: Good question, Nick. In Week 2, the Lions wanted to beat an old friend in Ben Johnson, and the fans booed him mostly because he now reps a division rival. Johnson left the Lions to advance his career.

Now, Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus was the first Bears head coach to get fired in-season. Honestly, a large chunk of the locker room was happy to see him go. Most players surveyed last week acknowledged Eberflus’ return to Chicago with a shrug. I do think the Bears offense wanted to beat his defense, but I didn’t feel a revenge factor. Eberflus wasn’t a good head coach and was not suited for his job with the Bears. The former Bears head coach himself threw a wet blanket on his return, and no one furthered the storyline. I think the Bears have moved on and are happy with the upgrade at head coach, which took some emotion out of it.

