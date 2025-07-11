Bears mailbag: On Ryan Poles, Ben Johnson, Tremaine Edmunds and D’Andre Swift

Only two more Bair Mails until Bears training camp starts. That’s how I choose to measure time these days, which means the NFL dead period is almost over and training camp’s about to begin.

There’s still plenty to discuss, with lots of good questions coming in over this relatively quiet period. We’ll discuss general manager Ryan Poles’ long-term status, his working relationship with Ben Johnson and more about specific Bears players. That includes Tremaine Edmunds’ potential in Dennis Allen’s defense and how D’Andre Swift might fare as the primary back working in Johnson’s scheme.

Let’s not waste time here. On to your questions in this Bears mailbag:

Jason McConnell from Mendota, Ill.

Ryan Poles has done a great job this off season! Completely overhauled the O-line, and added some nice pieces to the defensive side as well. The only real problem I see, is pass rush! If this team takes off offensively, but struggles with the pass rush, and all these talented FA pass rushers still out there are gone, and the problem stops them short of the playoffs. Does Poles lose his job at seasons end?

Bair: I agree that the pass rush could still be an issue but, if you don’t mind, I’d like to focus on the last part of your comment. Will Poles lose his job if the 2025 campaign doesn’t go right? I don’t think so. Johnson talked a ton about organizational alignment and stability when he took the job as Bears head coach. I think Poles is a big part of that, and that Johnson won’t want a new general manager and more instability heading into his second season.

Whether Poles has received an extension or not remains a mystery to a certain extent, but Johnson and Poles have worked well together to this point and have developed a friendship with time. The Bears will want to keep that duo together over a longer term, so I think the power structure will stay together for a few years even if they don’t get off to a hot start.

Steve K from Chicago

How will Dennis Allen use Tremaine Edmunds to get maximum production? Is he a better fit in Allen’s system? His size/speed combo is rare, but it doesn’t always transition to his on the field play. Considering our lack of established pass rushers, might he be deployed as a rush LB’er in certain defensive formations?

Bair: You and I are on the same wavelength, Steve. I think Tremaine Edmunds is a perfect fit for coordinator Dennis Allen’s scheme and is set to have a monster year. He has rare height, length and speed, with an ability to go sideline to sideline making tackles. He can also go forward as a pass rusher, which Allen likes to do with his middle linebackers.

I agree that Edmunds hasn’t performed up to his contract since joining the Bears and at times, T.J. Edwards has overshadowed Edmunds on the field of play. Edwards will still be a major factor in the defense, but this should be a year where Edmunds elevates his play. I don’t think he’ll be an edge player, but Edmunds should be useful blitzing from the interior to pressure the quarterback with a sack or to create errant throws.

Bears fans could be rightfully pessimistic about such a proclamation, but I think there’s reason to be optimistic about Edmunds working within Allen’s scheme.

Mike Levin from Danville, Ill.

Why did Ben Johnson join the Bears when he came into a situation created by Ryan poles that seemed to be less than satisfactory due to Ryan’s less than good roster decisions, in general?

Bair: I’d bet that Johnson would argue the state of the franchise when he decided to sign up this winter. There’s no doubt the Bears have struggled during the Ryan Poles era, but the franchise was in decent shape overall.

The Bears got right with the salary cap and had tons of money to spend heading into the offseason. They had a talented quarterback in Caleb Williams taken at No. 1 overall, which allowed the talent offensive coordinator to dream about how the passer can be deployed while on a rookie contract.

The team had several high draft picks for use to improve the team quickly. And, you know, the McCaskey’s were willing to write a big fact check. Those things all make up a good situation, especially with ownership’s backing.

The main issue is going an NFC North division with three quality teams, making it hard to get wins. Johnson seems to thrive in those situations and seemingly wanted to take the hard road. That’s to be applauded. Whether he’s able to overcome those challenges remains to be seen, but he entered this situation with eyes wide open.

Alex Swan from Naperville, Ill.

Saw your article the other week on whether the Bears should sign a vet RB. I don’t think they should. I think D’Andre Swift is gonna have a big year.

Bair: I don’t think those things must be mutually exclusive. Johnson has a track record of feeding multiple backs well. Swift is clearly motivated by last year’s relative down year and ready to show himself worthy of the big three-year, $24 million contract earned prior to the 2024 season.

I think it’s fair to say that Swift is the feature back set to take the lion’s share of carries this season. Johnson could have big plans for Roschon Johnson that we don’t know about. Kyle Monangai could earn some totes with a strong training camp, but I still think it’s Swift’s show. His best season came with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, behind one of the NFL’s best offensive lines.

Swift will be working behind an excellent one in Chicago, with new additions in Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson. That will help him a ton, especially if he’s patient and follows the tracks laid out for him by Ben Johnson’s scheme.

Now back to your original point about not needing to add a running back. I don’t think there’s harm in doing so. Johnson’s all about creating competition and bringing someone like Gus Edwards in would accomplish that goal. He’s big and physical and can create yards after contact. The Bears won’t keep more than four running backs so the veteran addition would have to play special teams, but he could push the unit overall and add some physicality to the group.

Actions always speak louder than words, so it will be interesting to see what the Bears do as we move deeper into the summer. Swift should be the primary back no matter what. It’s still unclear what the Bears think of the rest of the position group. A signing, or a lack thereof, would show their feelings on Johnson and Monangai as secondary options.