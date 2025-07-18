Bair Mail: Discussing Roschon Johnson, Ryan Poles and Luther Burden contract

This will be the last Bair Mail before training camp. True story.

We’ve weathered a truly eventful offseason with a new head coach, massive free-agency spending and a solid draft class, a period punctuated with a contract extension that keeps Ryan Poles with the Bears through 2029.

That was so much stuff it created a run-on sentence. My editors will let that one slide for effect. I think. I guess we’ll see.

There’s still plenty to discuss, but I think it’s safe to say we’re all happy to have access points to work off and progress to identify with Ben Johnson’s first season as Bears head coach officially underway. Let’s discuss a few more theoreticals before camp officially gets underway.

Before we get into the mailbag, I’d formally like to mention that we’re going to launch camp with unprecedented coverage. The Chicago Football Show will be airing from Bears camp for five straight days on Marquee Sports Network and the Watch Marquee app, which you can also find on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts. Get amped about that.

Now on to your questions:

Nick L from Leander, Texas

I don’t think the Bears need to sign a veteran RB now that the 2 top ones are gone. We have an outstanding talent at backup with Roschon Johnson and he should be allowed to showcase what he has. Signing a veteran RB would just bury Roschon’s chances to show whether he belongs or not, as well as even minimizing Monangai’s opportunities. Lets not forget about Ian Wheeler as well.

Bair: That’s a solid take, Nick. I’m curious what Roschon Johnson can do with increased carries. He was a third-round pick not too long ago, bringing optimism that he could be a valued contributor to the Bears offense.

That should still be the case, even with a new coaching staff. Ben Johnson’s offense could help him perform better, though he now must compete with Kyle Monangai for carries in 2025. Johnson has 136 career carries for 502 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 3.7 yards per carry. That number was dampened last season due to his almost exclusive work in short-yardage situations.

Looking at his rookie season along, he averaged 4.3 yards per carry. If he could do that in Johnson’s offense, he’ll find regular opportunities. He didn’t say much about his usage last season but it was suboptimal.

He’ll be someone Johnson should be asked about in camp and he could provide some physicality to the rushing attack at 6 feet and 225 pounds. The Bears need that with D’Andre Swift as a feature back.

I still think Gus Edwards is worth a look, especially if the Bears are dissatisfied with their options in camp.

Eric Trenary from Chicago

The Ryan Poles extension wasn’t a surprise, but the length of the deal was a bit of on. Through 2029? Why so long?

Bair: The Bears did that to match the length of Ben Johnson’s contract, which also runs through 2029. Yep. That’s a long time. Five years of guaranteed money for the Bears decision makers.

That’s in the going rate for head coaches, especially the preferred names on the market. Poles’ contract was set to expire and Johnson certainly had some say in whether to extend Poles or go into wait-and-see mode. That would’ve been a fair choice for Johnson and the Bears, considering the team’s record under Poles, but the HC/GM pairing has been strong to this point and its clear that Poles and Johnson like each other.

This extension suggests that Johnson has enjoyed the experience of working with Poles through free agency and the draft and believes the GM can be a good partner moving forward.

Despite the team’s record over the last three seasons, Johnson’s instinct isn’t wrong. Poles has nailed several high draft picks and has gotten the team right with the cap. Extending Poles through 2029 seems like a long time, but it should be viewed as two things: a Johnson endorsement and a willingness from Bears ownership to pay the people they believe can usher the team into a period of sustained success.

Susan Hay from Plainfield, Ill.

It was good to see two second-round picks get signed. What about Luther Burden? Why didn’t they sign him?

Bair: The Luther Burden case is an interesting one and is a layer on top of the reason why second-round picks have delayed signing contracts. We saw a bunch of them agree on terms Thursday, including Bears selections Shemar Turner and Ozzy Trapilo.

Burden hasn’t agreed yet, but that’s not a sign of a malcontent. He was selected at No. 39 overall, one slot ahead of quarterback Tyler Shough. He could well be the Saints starting quarterback this season and could demand the fully guaranteed deals given by the Texans to Jayden Higgins and the Browns to Carson Schwesinger.

Shough could push for full guarantees, which would lead to Burden’s reps demanding the same. Or this whole thing could get done quickly. But that’s a possible complication to keep an eye on. It doesn’t mean that Burden’s being difficult, only that he’s trying to get what others around his draft slot are getting. Bears rookies report on Saturday. Deadline spark deals. We’ll see what happens in this case, but please remember that it’s the business and not the player causing the delay.