Bears mailbag: Tyson Bagent as backup QB, Jamaal Williams as possible new RB

The Bears built milestones into their first training camp experience under Ben Johnson. The first two happened this week, with a tone-setter of a Tuesday practice many called the most physical they’ve ever experienced.

An obvious one came Friday, when the Bears hosted a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins at Halas Hall. That was always marked as a litmus test, a progress report on Johnson’s squad after a few weeks of training camp.

The defense passed with flying colors. The first unit in particular was awesome, dominating the Dolphins over two-plus hours despite the fact Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon were unavailable due to injury.

We know these Bears so much better now, with the understanding that more knowledge will be gleaned from the preseason and next week’s slugfest of a joint practice with the Buffalo Bills.

This Saturday afternoon offers an opportunity to exhale and reflect on what we’ve learned to this point, so let’s get right to your questions in this week’s Bears mailbag.

David McLaughlin from La Verne, Calif.

The Bears invested 2 years in Bagent, he had to have QB ability for that to happen. He might be better than Williams. Give him a chance!

Bair: The backup quarterback’s always the most popular guy on the roster, even, apparently, with last year’s No. 1 overall draft pick on the roster. Caleb Williams hasn’t been perfect to this point, but he’s super talented and super smart and is still working to figure things out operating Ben Johnson’s offense.

Having a solid backup is wise, and the Bears have two in Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum. While many assumed Keenum’s experience and savvy made him the obvious No. 2, Bagent’s pushing against that.

He has had an exceptional camp to this point and seems to understand Johnson’s offense as well as anyone. Bagent is detail-oriented and has nailed the pre-snap responsibilities. He doesn’t have Williams’ arm talent, but he can make smart throws and has impressed Johnson to this point.

“He’s been phenomenal,” Johnson said. “He’s smart as a whip. I appreciate the seriousness and intent that he brings every time he walks into a meeting room, walkthrough, it doesn’t matter. He locked in, he’s focused. I think his teammates feel that from him. I love the fact that he’ll throw the ball and he keeps working through his progressions just so he goes home with exactly where everyone’s going to be in case he had to move on. I think he’s taking this seriously, he’s preparing the right way, and I couldn’t be more thrilled that he’s here with us.”

Fans will get an extended look at Bagent on Sunday against the Dolphins, when he’s expected to start the preseason opener and play the first half. It will be interesting to see how he executes in a game setting, though there’s confidence he’ll perform well.

Ross Scanio from Wheaton, Ill.

Where is the biggest weakness after the defensive end position on the defense. What is the biggest concern on the offensive side that needs additional acquisition not on the roster.

Bair: Good questions, Ross, which can make you think. I honestly don’t think there’s another glaring weakness outside reserve defensive end, and Tanoh Kpassagnon’s addition should make you feel better about that spot as well.

The defensive interior is stacked. So is the secondary. There’s some unproven depth at linebacker, but T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds are true three-down players. It’s crazy to put it this way, but I don’t think the Bears need much on the defensive side. Other than staying healthy, of course.

I still think the Bears could use another running back. While Ben Johnson has backed that position group wholeheartedly, there was news from ESPN Saturday morning that the Bears brought Jamaal Williams in for a workout. That could have something to do with Roschon Johnson’s health, considering he missed Friday’s practice. Or Roschon Johnson could be fine and Bears might be wondering if the 30-year-old has anything left. His best season came working with Ben Johnson (and D’Andre Swift, for that matter) in Detroit. Even if the team doesn’t sign Williams, it’s an indication that they’re exploring their options.

Dushaun from Milwaukee, Wisc.

Ryan Poles, is a liability to the Bears…why did the bears extend him and not wait a little longer to see how this year unfolds first? Thank you

Bair: President Kevin Warren and chairman George McCaskey would disagree with you, and they explained why in this story by our Nicholas Moreano. Poles had time left on his contract and, to your point, they didn’t need to extend him before camp. They chose to, which indicates that Ben Johnson has formed a real bond and trust with Poles during his time in Chicago. No way they extend him through 2029 without Ben Johnson’s blessing.

Here’s how Warren phrased the choice to extend Poles now:

“He is a world-class leader. He’s talented. He’s hard-working. He has a transformative thought process, which is critically important. I’m thankful to the support of George McCaskey and the entire ownership group to be able to allow us to work that out with Ryan.

“And now to see the relationship that Ryan and Coach Johnson have built allows us to have a chance to build a really good football team and a football program with two young leaders. I’m grateful that Ryan is here as our general manager.”

Ethan Davis from Crystal Lake, Ill.

So what happens if that bill for new Bears stadium proposal doesn’t pass then now what? And would House of Representatives will have approval this? I say I would! 😂😂😂😂😂

Bair: If the “mega projects” legislation doesn’t pass at the Illinois state level, then the plane’s stuck on the tarmac. Warren made it clear the new Bears stadium can’t move forward without it, and they’re hoping the bill will pass in October and allow the Bears to get going on a stadium project in Arlington Heights.

“But it is very, very important that it passes,” Warren said on Friday. “Because without that legislation, we are not able to proceed forward. We stand ready. The stadium is designed.”

