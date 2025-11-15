Bears’ Week 11 keys to beating Vikings, boosting NFL playoff hopes

The Chicago Bears have won six of their last seven games and currently hold the 6-seed in the NFC playoff picture.

However, the Bears are 0-2 against the NFC North this year and 3-17 in the division since 2022.

Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings has the Bears as slight underdogs, but provides an opportunity to change the narrative in the division and boost their playoff odds.

Tom Waddle discussed four keys to victory on “Bear Essentials”:

Pound the rock

The Bears will enter play on Sunday averaging the second-most rushing yards per game in the NFL with 147.3. Contrarily, the Vikings defense ranks 22nd in the league with 125.6 rushing yards per game allowed.

Waddle believes this is an opportunity the Bears need to take advantage of.

“The Bears have the second-best rushing attack in the NFL, and the Vikings are 22nd, so why wouldn’t we run the football?” Waddle said.

The Vikings are tied for 12th in the league with 24.0 sacks. Running the ball effectively will help keep the pass rush at bay.

“You take a little steam out of the pass rush by running the football right at them,” Waddle added.

Canadian Aid

This key directly relates to Bears LT Theo Benedet, who was born in Toronto, Canada. Benedet could be the offensive lineman that Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores tries to attack.

“I think what Brian Flores will do is he will identify the weak link, and I think they’ll come after (Benedet),” Waddle explained. “I think Ben (Johnson) knows that. What Ben’s going to do is actually provide a little bit of help … There’s no doubt Brian Flores looks at the tape and says, ‘That’s the guy we want to attack.'”

Waddle noted that Benedet has been good while running blocking, but it’s passing blocking where he struggles. Johnson and the Bears will need to provide their left tackle help, whether it’s chipping with a running back or tight end.

Feed the rookies

Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III were targeted a combined seven times in Sunday’s win against the Giants.

All seven passes were hauled in.

“Colston Loveland is a wide receiver in a tight end’s body,” Waddle said. “And this young man has earned reps. He’s a dynamic route runner. He’s got top-end speed.”

COLSTON LOVELAND TAKES IT ALL THE WAY!



BEARS LEAD 47-42 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/LIA17H14qR — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 2, 2025

Bears wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus struggled with drops last week, which could open the opportunity for Burden.

“I think Luther Burden will be out there and certainly will be able to contribute more up in Minneapolis.”

Tackle the football

The Vikings are loaded with skill position players who can make defenders miss.

The key is to keep them in front of Bears defenders.

“What you have to do is keep everything in front of you,” Waddle said. “I think that’s the game plan that they used against the Dallas Cowboys. Make the quarterback go the length of the field.”