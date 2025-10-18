Luther Burden III among five players to watch in Bears vs Saints NFL Week 7 game

The Bears haven’t won four games in a row since 2018, which was also the last time Chicago hosted a playoff game at Soldier Field.

This Sunday’s matchup against the Saints (1-5) will allow the Bears (3-2) to continue the winning streak they started on Sept. 21 in the win over the Cowboys.

It’s been a while since the Bears have stacked a series of wins together, but that fails in comparison to the last time Chicago beat New Orleans. You have to go back to December 11, 2008, when the Bears defeated the Saints 27-24 in overtime at Soldier Field.

Since that game, the Bears have lost eight straight to the Saints, including in the NFC Wild Card in 2021.

Here are the top players to watch in this latest matchup between the two NFC teams.

Jaquan Brisker

The Chicago Bears’ safety started Monday night’s game with a big-time interception on Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. As the game progressed, Jaquan Brisker was credited with allowing a touchdown reception to Zach Ertz, and the Bears’ safety was penalized for roughing the passer in the fourth quarter.

What the Bears will need from Brisker this Sunday is someone who will not allow any of New Orleans’ pass catchers to get behind the defense and a secure tackler, which Brisker has been inconsistent with this season.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara leads the team with 314 rushing yards and a touchdown on 83 carries. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), the veteran running back also has forced 14 missed tackles – tied for the 20th most in the league among running backs.

Brisker’s ability to play in the box and as a deep half safety will be tested in this Week 7 matchup.

Colston Loveland

The Bears’ rookie tight end had just two receptions in last Monday’s win against the Commanders, but he did secure a 6-yard pass on third-and-5 on Chicago’s final offensive possession to help the team kick the game-winning field goal.

On 10 of his 27 total offensive snaps, Colston Loveland was tasked with helping block against a talented Commanders front four. There should be opportunities for Loveland to contribute as a pass catcher against the Saints. Through six games, the Saints have given up an average of 52.50 yards, 5.33 receptions and 7.17 targets to opposing tight ends.

Bold prediction: Loveland sets new career highs in receptions (2) and yards (31) in a single game on Sunday against the Saints.

Luther Burden III

In the win over the Commanders, Luther Burden III played 15 total offensive snaps, according to PFF. Burden ran routes on all 15 of those plays, making that his highest number of pass play snaps this season. The rookie receiver caught four passes on four targets for 51 yards, including a 37-yard reception.

Saints’ starting outside cornerbacks Isaac Yiadom and Kool-Aid McKinstry have struggled this season. Yiadom has given up 12 receptions on 15 targets for 141 yards and has a 105.8 NFL passer rating against. McKinstry has allowed 22 catches on 30 targets for 321 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Both cornerbacks have proven they will give up big plays in pass coverage, and Burden will have to capitalize when those opportunities present themselves.

Carl Granderson

During Declan Doyle’s Thursday press conference, the Bears’ offensive coordinator highlighted the Saints’ edge players when discussing New Orleans’ run defense. Carl Granderson is a part of that group that Doyle mentioned.

According to PFF, Granderson finished with his highest run grade of the season (73.2) in the team’s loss to the New England Patriots in Week 6. The 6-foot-5, 261-pound edge rusher also leads the Saints with 4.5 sacks.

Granderson has primarily lined up to the defense’s left side, meaning he will match up against Darnell Wright. The Bears’ right tackle allowed just one total pressure in the win over the Commanders.

Rashid Shaheed

Since Rashid Shaheed entered the NFL in 2022, he has been known for making explosive plays. That’s still the case today for the 6-foot, 180-pound receiver.

Shaheed has the second-longest reception this season, an 87-yard touchdown he secured in the Saints’ only victory against the New York Giants. The Saints’ wide receiver leads the team in receiving touchdowns (2), and with his 12.2 yards per reception. In six games played, Shaheed has 26 catches for 316 yards.

The Bears must have disciplined safety play to ensure Shaheed does not burn Chicago for an explosive play on Sunday.