Bears injury report: Cairo Santos ruled out, D’Andre Swift questionable vs. Saints

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Bears elevated Jake Moody from the practice squad to kick in a Week 6 contest against the Washington Commanders. They will have to do it again Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Regular kicker Cairo Santos is still dealing with a right thigh injury, one that limited him during the practice week. He was formally ruled out on the official Bears injury report. The team released it after Friday afternoon’s practice. Linebacker Noah Sewell was also ruled out with a concussion.

Some other notable names received a game designation, including running back D’Andre Swift. He was limited on Thursday and Friday with a groin injury and is considered questionable, but Swift said he would play against the Saints. He also said the injury won’t impact the way he runs.

Defensive lineman Grady Jarrett is also questionable, though odds of him playing aren’t sky high. The veteran practiced on Friday for the first time since Week 3, a positive development for the defensive interior that he’s on the mend from a knee injury originally suffered in Week 1.

Receiver DJ Moore did not receive a designation and will play after suffering a hip/groin injury suffered against the Commanders that caused him to stay at a D.C. area hospital overnight as a precautionary measure.

Moody is a solid insurance policy for Santos, as we saw Monday night. He converted four field goal attempts, though another was blocked, including the game-winner as time expired. Moody did all that in poor conditions, dealing with rain and wind. That could be a good primer for Soldier Field, one of the NFL’s toughest stadium to kick.

“We’re doing everything that we can think of to get Jake ready so, I think Coach Hightower does a great job of making sure we turn over every stone to make sure we’re exhausting every avenue so that all of our players are ready,” head coach Ben Johnson said. “…I’m pretty confident that Jake will be as prepared as he possibly can be.”

Defensive end Austin Booker and running back Travis Homer — both guys are on injured reserve and designated to return — were full participants all week and could be activated before Sunday’s game. Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga is also practicing while on IR. All three or those guys were questionable.