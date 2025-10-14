The Chicago Bears’ 25-24 win over the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football at Northwest Stadium was a physical matchup that went to the final seconds to decide the winner.

Bears kicker Jake Moody converted on his 38-yard field goal to give Chicago the victory and extend their winning streak to three games, but it did come at a cost.

Following the game, the Bears provided a statement on wide receiver DJ Moore:

“DJ Moore will be staying overnight in the DC area for precautionary medical attention. We have more of an update tomorrow by the time Coach talks at 4pm CT.”

Bears head coach Ben Johnson provided some insight on Moore during his Tuesday media availability. Johnson confirmed that Moore stayed at a DC hospital overnight for a groin injury and said, “We’ll take him day by day.” The Bears’ head coach was asked a follow up question regarding the injury but did not elaborate on it any further.

Moore did take a hit late in the first quarter on a 12-yard reception on third-and-20. After Moore caught the pass, he headed vertically up the right sideline and was hit on his lower left side. On the TV broadcast, Moore had a slight hobble as he got up and put his left hand on his waist.

It’s unclear if that was the play that forced Moore to stay overnight in the DC area for precautionary reasons, but the veteran wide receiver did finish the game. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Moore played 60 of 64 offensive snaps.

The veteran receiver finished the game with three receptions for 42 yards on five targets, including a 17-yard catch on second-and-6 that helped the Bears eventually convert on their second field goal of the night.

The Bears also had their best game running the football and the wide receivers were responsible for helping block to create run lanes. According to PFF, Moore blocked on 24 reps and finished with a 71.7 run blocking grade.

After the win, the Bears posted a video on their Instagram account highlighting some of the players celebrating the victory, and Moore is seen in the clip walking off the field with a smile.

The hope is that Moore will return to the field soon, especially since it’s a short week with the matchup against the New Orleans Saints approaching on Sunday.