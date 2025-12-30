NFL playoff picture: Bears seeding scenarios entering Week 18 schedule

Ben Johnson had three goals for the 2025 NFL regular season.

The first-year Bears head coach checked off two, winning 11 games and clinching the NFC North title. But after a 42-38 loss to the 49ers on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium, Johnson’s team can’t reach his third goal — the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed, and the first-round bye that comes with it.

However, the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds remain in play, and the Bears (11-5) can earn the former Sunday with a regular-season-ending win over the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field.

NFC and AFC playoff seeding scenarios entering Week 18, via @NFLPlus, including the wackiness in the NFC South, where the Panthers could win the division even if they lose to the Bucs. pic.twitter.com/FYfDQi6uPH — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 30, 2025

“We’re playing to win this week,” Johnson said.

Here’s how the Bears can secure the No. 2 seed in Week 18:

Bears defeat Lions OR

Bears tie vs. Lions and Eagles tie vs. Commanders OR

Commanders defeat Eagles

As the No. 2 seed, the Bears would host a playoff game against the Green Bay Packers, who are locked in as the No. 7 seed. The Bears split the regular-season series with the Packers and would face them for the third time since Dec. 7.

Here’s how the Bears could finish as the No. 3 seed, per USA TODAY.

Bears lose to Lions and Eagles win or tie vs. Commanders

Bears tie vs. Lions and Eagles defeat Commanders

In that scenario, the Bears would face one of two NFC West playoff teams: the San Francisco 49ers or Los Angeles Rams.

If the Seattle Seahawks defeat the 49ers on Saturday and the Rams down the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, San Francisco would visit Chicago in the NFC wild-card round.

There are two scenarios in which a No. 3-seeded Bears team would welcome the Rams to Soldier Field:

49ers defeat Seahawks OR

Seahawks beat 49ers and Cardinals defeat Rams

The Bears played the Rams in Week 4 of the 2024 season. Chicago didn’t allow Matthew Stafford to throw a touchdown pass and intercepted him once in a 24-18 home win.