Three edge rushers Bears could target ahead of NFL trade deadline

The Chicago Bears are coming off an emotional 47-42 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Caleb Williams delivered a pass to tight end Colston Loveland over the middle of the field with 20 seconds remaining in the game and the Bears trailing, and the rookie scored on a 58-yard touchdown to help secure Chicago’s fifth win of the season.

[Watch Colston Loveland’s unreal catch-and-run TD as Bears bust Bengals]

With losses from the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions on Sunday, the NFC North is up for grabs.

Packers (5-2-1) Lions (5-3) Bears (5-3) Vikings (4-4)

The Bears are competing for the division, and the NFL’s Nov. 4 trade deadline is just a day away. Bears general manager Ryan Poles may be inclined to make a move to help propel his team as they navigate the final nine games in the 2025 NFL season.

One factor that could impact the Bears’ ability to make a big-time move is their salary cap. The Bears have $7.88 million (22nd in NFL) in cap space, according to OverTheCap.

There are ways to work around the cap, so if Poles identifies someone that he believes he can help this football team, deals can be made.

Right now, the Bears desperately need help getting after the quarterback. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s unit has just 17 sacks (20th). The unit’s 30.4% pressure rate ranks 25th in the NFL.

The Bears are struggling to apply pressure on opposing quarterbacks despite investing heavily in the position.

Between Montez Sweat, Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett, the Bears’ defensive linemen are accounting for $54.75 million in annual average salaries. That’s a huge investment, and the return hasn’t matched that value.

Sweat leads the Bears with his four sacks and 26 total quarterback pressures. Jarrett has just one sack and four total pressures this season, but he did miss four games because of a knee injury. Odeyingbo has 10 total pressures and one sack, and Ben Johnson shared that his season is over with an Achilles injury.

[READ: Bears injury update: Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo out for season]

With pass rush as the focus for potential trade targets, here are three players that could make sense for the Bears as they approach the Nov. 4 trade deadline.

Jermaine Johnson (New York Jets)

The former No. 26 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft would provide the Bears’ defensive line with a young pass rusher on the edge. NFL Network’s Eric Edholm, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer and ESPN’s Bill Barnwell all listed Jermaine Johnson as a player who could be a trade candidate.

In five games this season, the 26-year-old Johnson has generated 14 total pressures and a sack. He did miss Weeks 2-5 with an ankle injury, and it’s worth noting that he only played in two games last season because of a torn Achilles.

Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) with the nasty chop spin pressure. Quinnen Williams makes Aaron Rodgers pay at the end! #PassRush #NYJets #JetUp pic.twitter.com/Hsxqra5a07 — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) September 7, 2025

In Johnson’s sophomore season, he finished with nine sacks, 56 total quarterback pressure, two forced fumbles and an interception.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Jets want at least a “second-round pick.” Poles traded a second-round pick in 2023 to the Washington Commanders for Sweat.

If the Bears are looking to acquire a young pass rusher who still has plenty of room to grow, this could be the play.

Dre’Mont Jones (Tennessee)

The Tennessee Titans sit at the bottom of the AFC South at 1-8. Those are usually the teams that are looking to trade away current players and acquire draft capital. Edge rusher Dre’Mont Jones fits what that mold is for the Titans and what the Bears need on the defensive line.

The 6-foot-3, 281-pound edge rusher has accumulated 12 total quarterback pressures and five sacks in eight games played this season. In the last four weeks against the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, Jones has registered a sack in each one.

This is Jones’ seventh season in the NFL after being selected with the No. 71 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. His most effective year rushing the quarterback occurred in 2022. The 28-year-old defensive lineman ended that season with 45 total quarterback pressures and seven sacks.

According to Breer, the Titans have “gotten calls” on Jones and fellow edge rusher Arden Key. Jones will be a free agent in 2026.

Matthew Judon (Miami)

This name should look familiar to Bears fans because Poles wanted the veteran pass rusher last season. During training camp, it appeared the Bears had a deal in place with the now 33-year-old defensive end, but Judon ended up going to the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round pick.

Well, the Bears could potentially use his services on a defensive line that is underperforming and injured.

As a rotational pass rusher for the Dolphins this season, Judon has just five total quarterback pressures in 161 total defensive snaps, according to PFF. At 6-foot-3, 265 pounds, he can still set the edge and help in that regard when he sees reps throughout a game. The stats don’t suggest he would be the answer the Bears are needing, but with minimal cap space to work with, he could provide the D-line with depth.

This is Judon’s 10th year in the NFL, and he has 78 career sacks since the Ravens drafted him in the fifth round in 2016. The Bears were willing to trade a third-round pick for Judon ahead of the 2024 season, but that won’t be the asking price now, a season and a half later.

According to ESPN’s Marcel Louis, Judon was listed as a player who could be on the move during the trade deadline.