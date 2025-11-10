Another week, another win at the death for the Chicago Bears.

In what is becoming true Bears fashion, quarterback Caleb Williams led Chicago on his fourth game-winning drive of the season in a 24-20 victory over the New York Giants at Soldier Field.

Williams’ 17-yard touchdown run with 1:47 to go in the fourth quarter capped off that drive, effectively putting the game out of reach for a Giants offense that lost standout rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart to a concussion in the third quarter.

But what made that final rushing play so critical?

On “The Official Bears Postgame Live!”, Marquee Sports Network’s Coach Dave Wannstedt, the Bears’ head coach from 1993-98, broke down Chicago’s execution of the stretch play.

“We all know that one of the biggest plays that (the Bears) like to run with D’Andre Swift is what we call the off-tackle play,” Wannstedt said of the Bears running back, who had 98 all-purpose yards in the win, including 80 rushing yards on 13 carries. “Everybody reaches (to the right) and blocks, and D’Andre stretches.”

But instead of giving Swift the ball, Williams kept it himself and cut to his left while the Giants’ defensive line swarmed Swift on the right.

“The only way this play is successful is if the defense is really pursuing the ball,” Wannstedt said. “Where is Caleb lined up? He’s under center. Is that a run or pass formation? On this particular play, it’s a run.

“The defense is really pursuing,” Wannstedt continued. “They want to come stop the run in this situation. So we motion the tight end across, and now Caleb just fakes the run.”

In the end, it was a key block from Cole Kmet in the end zone to free up space for Williams to run, and it was Williams’ speed and awareness to get to the end zone that made the play successful, according to Wannstedt.

“(Williams’) athletic ability, his speed, his vision — he’s got great vision when he’s running the football,” Wannstedt said. “We all saw that today.”