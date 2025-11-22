Caleb Williams among five players to watch in Bears vs Steelers Week 12 game

One of the main storylines heading into the Chicago Bears’ Week 12 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers is whether or not Aaron Rodgers will play at Soldier Field on Sunday.

As of now, the veteran quarterback is listed as questionable with a fracture in his left (non-throwing) wrist. Mason Rudolph finished the Steelers’ Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and helped lead Pittsburgh to a 34-12 victory.

While Bears fans wait to see what officially happens with the Steelers’ quarterback situation, there is clarity for Chicago’s linebacking core. T.J. Edwards, Tremaine Edmunds and Noah Sewell are all out for Sunday’s game, which will test defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and how he deploys certain personnel packages.

The Chicago Bears are 12-1 all-time against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field. The last time these two teams played in Chicago occurred in 2017, which ended with a Bears’ 23-17 victory in overtime. Mike Glennon was the Bears’ quarterback.

The Bears will get an opportunity to improve that overall record, and here are the top five players who will have a huge influence on the outcome of the Week 12 game.

QB Caleb Williams

The Bears are hurting defensively, and the Steelers have some dangerous pass rushers on the edge, so Caleb Williams will need to have a Superman-like performance from start to finish.

Williams will have to find a balance with his ability to escape pressure while also not drifting too far in the pocket, which will give players like T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig more opportunities to create sacks. Williams’ cadence must be utilized to help stop that pass rush.

When Johnson schemes players open downfield, Williams has to connect. Against the Vikings in Week 11, the Bears’ quarterback missed his first two explosive passing plays to Rome Odunze and DJ Moore.

If Williams isn’t the best player on the field this Sunday at Soldier Field, it will be tough for the Bears to secure their eighth victory of the season.

S Jaquan Brisker

The Steelers have some skilled players who are tough to bring down, with running back Jaylen Warren, tight end Darnell Washington and wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Sound tackling will be pivotal in this Week 12 matchup, and that’s why Jaquan Brisker is a player to watch. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound safety will have to mitigate receptions in the middle of the field and limit yards after the catch.

With the Bears’ top three linebackers all out on Sunday, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Brisker play more in the box to help stop the Steelers’ run game.

TE Cole Kmet

The Bears’ veteran tight end is coming off his most complete game this season. Cole Kmet caught five passes on five targets for 45 yards and helped create run lanes for ball carriers.

[READ: Bears coach Ben Johnson highlights Cole Kmet’s impact vs. Vikings]

Kmet could see a productive day as a pass catcher, as the Steelers are allowing 6.09 receptions and 68.73 yards per game (27th-most) to opposing tight ends this season, according to CBS Sports.

There are two obvious areas where Kmet will create an immediate impact: run blocking and chipping against pass rushers.

The Steelers are ranked No. 27 in the NFL with a 0.02 expected points added allowed per rush (EPA/RUSH). There should be opportunities to run against the Steelers’ defense.

Before Kmet goes out to run a route, expect him to help chip the Steelers’ defensive ends to help give Williams time to find targets downfield.

EDGE Nick Herbig

It’s natural if T.J. Watt is the first person to come to mind when thinking about the Steelers’ pass rush, but Nick Herbig should be the second name, right now. Herbig leads Pittsburgh with 6.5 sacks and 35 quarterback pressures, according to Next Gen Stats.

Herbig primarily lines up opposite the left tackle, which means Theo Benedet will have himself a tough matchup throughout Sunday’s game. Against the Bengals last week, Herbig created five total pressures and sacked Joe Flacco.

Since Benedet took over the Bears’ left tackle in Week 6 against the Commanders, the 6-foot-7, 305-pound offensive lineman has been a more consistent run blocker than a pass protector. According to Pro Football Focus, Benedet has given up 22 total pressures, two sacks and has committed seven penalties.

TE Darnell Washington

All you have to do is watch Darnell Washington’s performance against the Cincinnati Bengals to understand what the 6-foot-7, 264-pound tight end can do with the football in his hands. Late in the second quarter in the Steelers’ 34-12 win over the Bengals, Rodgers completed a pass to Washington on a crossing route. The Steelers’ tight end stiff-armed rookie linebacker Barrett Carter, ran through another tackle and finished the play with one more stiff arm.

Washington’s ability to break tackles in open space could present problems for a Bears’ linebacking core riddled with injuries. In 10 games played, Washington has only 18 receptions for 209 receiving yards and a touchdown, but his 4-catch, 67-yard performance in Week 11 was his most productive game of the season.

Expect the Steelers to get Washington and fellow tight end Pat Freiermuth involved in the passing game, especially on shorter routes in the middle of the field and towards the flats. The Bears will have to tackle consistently when those bigger-bodied pass catchers get the ball in their hands.