CHICAGO – Another week, another come-from-behind victory for a fun Bears team that is no longer learning how to win.

They have learned how to win. Past tense.

Now they’re executing with great confidence late in games, poised and ready to snatch victory in the waning moments.

That’s what happened on Sunday, when the Bears erased a two-score, fourth-quarter deficit to earn a 24-20 victory over the New York Giants.

The late swing drastically changed this Bears report card. Grades weren’t looking great through three-and-a-half quarters, but the Bears turned it on at the right time and took a stranglehold on this game.

This isn’t a progress report. It’s a report card, so how you finish is more important than how you start. Let’s see how each phase of the Bears’ performance graded out:

Rushing offense

The Giants gave up roughly 5.5 yards per carry heading into Sunday, the NFL’s worst total in that regard. The Bears somehow exceeded it, with 6.1 yards per carry. They rushed 28 times for 171 yards, a low-key important part of the win that gets overlooked with all the late-game drama.

The line is blocking extremely well for the run. D’Andre Swift (13-80) had a strong game in his return from a groin injury. And Caleb Williams used his legs to great effect, with eight runs for 63 yards and a decisive touchdown. Another good day for the ground game overall, even if it was against a poor rushing defense.

Grade: A

Passing offense

Bears receivers had seven drops over eight games heading into Sunday. They exceeded that total in this game alone on a rough day for the receiver corps. Olamide Zaccheaus was the main culprit with three, including a surefire touchdown that fell to the turf. D’Andre Swift dropped one and Pro Football Focus credited DJ Moore with two more.

Quarterback Caleb Williams kept making solid throws and never wavered down the stretch, even when throwing to those with previous drops. A throw to Colston Loveland on third-and-10 late in the fourth quarter might’ve been his best, but there were several contenders during a gritty, never-say-die performance that ranks among the passer’s best.

Grade: C+

Rushing defense

The Bears had a tough time dealing with quarterback runs and scrambles. Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is faster than you think and provided some explosive plays when the Giants needed them most. Tyrone Tracy Jr. averaged 5.1 yards per carry, so it wasn’t a great day for a Bears defense that had been better of late against the run. The unit sorely misses linebacker T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring), who anchors this phase of the game.

Grade: D

Passing defense

Montez Sweat has come alive of late. He had 1.5 sacks in this game and 5.5 on the year. That’s the same total from a season ago. When he’s going well, the rest of the pass rush follows. Austin Booker, who played a ton with Dayo Odeyingbo out, was impactful without having a sack. He had three quarterback hits and was always around the ball. And then there’s C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who had two sacks and a forced fumble on the day. He has brought a spark in the past two games, especially flying in off the edge. The Bears allowed 287 passing yards overall – Giants receiver Darius Slayton was dominant in the first half – and there were some ill-timed explosives allowed. It was insufficient overall, but two big sacks on the last Giants drive helped complete the comeback.

Grade: B

Special teams

Any performance was going to be better than last week’s flat F against the Cincinnati Bengals. No critical errors were made in the kicking game, though it wasn’t used much. Violent and gnarly winds made long field goals unwise, necessitating several go-for-it fourth-down moments. Cairo Santos attempted just one field goal, and it came from 22 yards out. Tory Taylor had two touchbacks in three punt attempts. Special team didn’t have a decisive moment, but no major gaffes should be considered a win.

Grade: C

Coaching

Ben Johnson has created a winning culture at Halas Hall and has established great trust with his players. That’s clear in how they execute with confidence in big moments. Johnson has the run game going strong and has struck a balance with Williams playing on- and off-schedule. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen knows the right time to dial up pressures, and it’s clear he calls an aggressive game with Gardner-Johnson in at slot cornerback. The most important work from both men, however, is the belief created in their charges to execute well in the clutch.

Grade: A

