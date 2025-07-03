Bears roster projection: Tough O-line choices beyond Darnell Wright, starting five

Editor’s note: The Bears are in a quiet period before starting training camp in late July. We’ve seen this new talent collection work at times during the offseason program, albeit without pads, this spring. Those access points provided opportunity to see players, how they’re used and with which units. There is no depth chart, Ben Johnson likes to say, but we’ll still make a 53-man roster projection right now, position by position, with the understanding that so much will change in camp. You’ll get a new projection every Monday and Thursday through the summer before camp. Let’s keep this series going with the offensive line.

The offensive line underwent a well-documented overhaul this offseason. Ryan Poles trades for guards Joe Thuney (from Kansas City) and Jonah Jackson (from the L.A. Rams), before signed center Drew Dalman to a three-year, free-agent contract.

That’s a lot of established veteran talent onboarded in a short shrift. It formed a formidable front after last year’s struggles, especially with right tackle Darnell Wright emerging as a top talent at his position. That investment showed the value Ben Johnson places in a quality offensive line.

So did the use of a second-round pick on tackle Ozzy Trapilo, who will challenge incumbent (and favorite) Braxton Jones to start at left tackle.

Johnson also requires depth within the position group, inside and out, to have a season’s inevitable injuries. That’s why keeping 10 offensive linemen seems sound, with the versatility require to have multiple reserves at each position.

Selecting a top six – the presumed starters and Trapilo – was easy. The next four were hard due to the quality in reserve entering training camp. 2024 third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie was splitting first-unit reps with Jones still rehabbing from surgery, and it seems unlikely the team would give up on the Yale product so fast.

Offensive line roster projection

Keepers

Drew Dalman

Joe Thuney

Jonah Jackson

Darnell Wright

Braxton Jones

Ozzy Trapilo

Kiran Amegadjie

Bill Murray

Ryan Bates

Luke Newman

Odd men out

Doug Kramer

Theo Benedet

Chris Glaser

Jordan McFadden

Joshua Miles

Ricky Stromberg

Poles seems to value Ryan Bates, who can play guard and center in a pinch, and he could be an asset. The Bears could free up $3.5 million in cap space if he’s cut before the season, so that might be a factor, too.

Luke Newman just got drafted by this regime, which is why he’s projected to make it despite needing to learn the center spot. He could easily spend some time on the practice squad with Doug Kramer Jr. active instead. That’s a tough choice, one made a bit easier with Bates’ interior versatility.

Dalman didn’t play a full season in 2023 or ’24, so a quality reserve center seems vital. We’ll have to see the Newman/Kramer dynamic play out in camp.

Bill Murray’s the other player I have making it, and that might be a surprise. I just think he’s a good player who could’ve made a greater impact in 2024 had he not suffered a torn pectoral muscle. Maybe the new staff thinks less of him. Time will tell there. I like Murray’s tenacity. Tough dude who I think can step in and play well.

Projecting this position group at this stage is tough considering the options available and the unknowns of how he and offensive line coach Dan Roushar want to construct the unit.