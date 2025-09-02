Ben Johnson announces Bears captains for 2025 NFL season

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Head coach Ben Johnson announced the Bears captains on Tuesday afternoon, a five-man group honored by a player vote.

Quarterback Caleb Williams and left guard Joe Thuney represent the offense. Safety Kevin Byard III and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett will wear the “C” on defense, with kicker Cairo Santos the leader in the kicking game.

Your 2025 Captains 🫡 pic.twitter.com/o8Z6twWyW0 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 2, 2025

This is a veteran crew with two guys new to Chicago. Thuney and Jarrett joined the Bears this offense but have the street cred built over years of excellent play to deserve an esteemed spot on the roster. The veterans established themselves as locker-room leaders young guys gravitate toward.

Williams was an obvious choice as a quarterback and Byard’s another sage veteran with plenty of good play left in his career. Those guys return as captains for a second season.

Santos will lead the special teams group. Johnson also said an additional captain will be added every week.

The Bears had eight captains in Matt Eberflus’ final season, a massive sum that ranked among the league’s highest. It also stole some of the value from the position, with so many involved. That number has been decreased by Johnson, with just two on offense and defense and another on special teams.

