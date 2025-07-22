Bears’ Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson set lofty passing goals for 2025 season

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Making personal goals public is always a dangerous proposition, especially on the first day of training camp. You’re then held to that standard all year, and it could shade what’s actually a successful season.

Quarterback Caleb Williams didn’t shy away from them, not even the lofty expectations held internally and by head coach Ben Johnson.

He put it all on the table during a Tuesday afternoon press conference shortly after veterans reported — Williams has been here since Saturday — to training camp at Halas Hall.

“I have goals,” Williams said. “That’s being the first 4,000-yard passer in Bears history. That’s a goal of mine. Seventy-percent completions — that helps the team, keeps us on the field, puts us in better positions.

“And then, other than that, just trying to go down and score the most points that we can with each drive that we have. That’s kind of my (goal for myself) and, obviously, other than that, you’ve got to go win. That’s success for me That’s success for the team. That’s all we wish for and all I wish for.”

Those are some lofty numbers. A number like 4,000 yards passing is more commonplace than before, but no Bears quarterback has exceeded that sum in the 100-plus years of the franchise. That’s cut-and-dry, and something Williams has discussed before.

The second number is more detailed, and something that clearly came from Johnson. The Bears head coach and offensive play caller mentioned it in his Tuesday presser, before Williams had the chance to speak.

It’s also clear from Williams discussion of completion percentage that he understands the “why” of such a request.

Johnson wants to see that level of detail and accuracy even in practice, to help prep for games.

“We certainly have goals that we strive for. It’s not a secret,” Johnson said. “I told him I would love for him this season to complete 70% of his balls. So, you would like to think that over the course of practice that we’re completing 70% or more or that’s hard to just magically arise in a game. It’s a lofty goal, but it’s one we’re going to strive for. Because of that, we’re going to use that as a benchmark and kind of work from there.”

Ben Johnson wants Caleb Williams to complete 70% of his balls this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/4QNpKUvhFr — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 22, 2025

Williams completed 62.5% of his passes last year during a lost season, but Jared Goff’s completion percentage in Johnson’s Detroit Lions offense is probably a better barometer of what’s possible. Goff completed 72.4% of his passes in 2024, his third season under Johnson. It was the first time he surpassed 70%. By contrast, Goff completed 65.1% of his passes during Johnson’s first year as Detroit OC and his completion percentage went up from there.

Williams needs to be right pre-snap and with his fundamentals to reach such statistical milestones and he knows that. That’s why Williams has been going over play calls and his cadence into recorded voice memos on his phone and while he’s driving in the car. It’s why Johnson gave Williams some homework to help get ready for this all-important camp.

“Some of it was footwork. Some of it was not necessarily homework, but help guide-lining the offseason,” Williams said. “You know, get through the playbook 30 minutes, 40 minutes, an hour each day. There are 24 hours in every day. If you can’t give up an hour or 30 minutes to go over your playbook, you probably shouldn’t be in this position. It was just small things like that.

“Homework-wise it was mainly the footwork and then some left, short throws that in OTAs, I was missing. So worked on that every single day that I threw and went through my footwork every day that I was out there as well.”

If he can do those types of things, the positive stats go up, the sacks go down and the Bears get a whole lot better on offense. It’s all talk right now, but we’re at the point where we can see if Williams looks better and more comfortable starting with Wednesday’s opening practice of this training camp.

Williams is excited about all the new players around him, excited to get going in what could be a big year in Chicago.

“I think we are all excited, but excitement does nothing,” Williams said. “You have to go out there and put in the work to actually enjoy what we have.”