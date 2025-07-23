Bears’ Cole Kmet views Colston Loveland training camp dynamic in two ways

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Colston Loveland suited up for the first full-squad practice of Bears training camp, but did most of his work on the side while running routes against air.

That left Cole Kmet as the team’s unquestioned top tight end, as he was for the offseason program. And for several years prior.

All that’s about to change. Loveland’s ramping up towards full activity and will soon join the fray. The Bears have big plans for their No. 10 overall draft pick, especially in the passing game.

Loveland brings unique size, speed, length and separation ability to the mix, traits head coach/offensive play caller Ben Johnson plans to exploit. Loveland’s expected to command attention and create a truly instant impact.

That could leave Kmet less opportunities in terms of snap counts and offensive targets. There will also be times where Kmet and Loveland will share the field and work in tandem.

Kmet therefore views his dynamic with Loveland as part competition, part collaboration.

“I think it’s both,” Kmet said in a Wednesday press conference. “I think there’s naturally areas where we’re going to compete with one another just because we’re in the same position and we’re both pass catchers. I always feel like, despite if you’re a tight end, running back, receiver, we’re all competing with one another for certain roles within the offense.

“Nowadays they can put you anywhere. So as long as you can show the coaches that you can handle certain things, they’re going to put you all over the field.”

Kmet brings up a good point there, one that illustrates a proper mindset. He has always been competing with other skill players for target share in game planning and with the quarterback. He as always competed to show he can line up everywhere and be impactful, even before Loveland arrived.

He views this as something similar, though the competition’s coming from within his position group for the first time, especially for a role in the passing game. Johnson loves using two-tight-end sets as much as anyone, so there will be opportunities for both.

“There are aspects that are competition and then there’s aspects where I think we’re going to be able to complement each other’s game really well,” Kmet said. “So, I’m looking forward to see how that pans out. Looking forward to the competition. I think that’s gonna make both of us a lot better, but then when it comes to the season, it’ll be fun to see how we complement each other when we’re on the football field.”

Loveland must earn his opportunities, like anyone else, when he’s able. He hasn’t taken a single practice rep with quarterback Caleb Williams, and building a rapport takes time. There’s an expectation that Loveland will produce quickly, even from Kmet.

“I know he’s got a little bit more (of his ramp-up period) to go, but excited to see where he goes and see where he can fit into the offense and those type of things,” Kmet said. “Obviously, a great athlete. Got great size. Really fluid in his routes. Got great speed, too. So, I’m looking forward to seeing him develop this training camp and how he’s going to help us this season.”