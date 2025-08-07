LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears had their version of a chill day on Thursday, a relatively dialed-down practice without pads. It offered a stark contrast to the violent physicality of Tuesday’s session, which featured tons of live tackling and was done for good reason: head coach Ben Johnson’s crew has a big day tomorrow.

The Miami Dolphins will come to Halas Hall for a joint practice on Friday morning, two days before the teams open the preseason at Soldier Field. It’ll be a spirited affair that will be valuable to both sides and provide a test of the Bears’ progress to this point.

“As you can see, when we get a real chippy practice like we had the other day, we can be tired of seeing each other for a little while,” defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said. “You know, so you get to beat up on somebody else and just see where you stand.”

Teams don’t game plan for these practices, and while they’re loosely structured, you don’t know what’s being called from the other sideline.

“It will be good for us to see something different, some new formations, some new motions, shifts, all those kinds of things – test out our rules,” defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. “And so, we’re excited about that opportunity coming up here tomorrow.”

Head coach Ben Johnson and Dolphins counterpart Mike McDaniel have discussed what they hope to achieve with this singular joint practice session, the first of two for the Bears this summer. They’ll conduct one against Buffalo next week, also at Halas Hall.

The Bears will take something from both sessions as they test themselves against some top talent. The defensive backs will have their hands full with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and Buffalo is stacked at most every position.

They will provide great tests and teaching tape for Bears coaches as they head into the next phase of the preseason.

“It’ll be good for us as team to see that speed (from Miami) and just a little bit different style of offense and defense,” Johnson said. “Same thing with Buffalo. You’re talking about a team that’s a perennial Super Bowl contender right now with Buffalo. Really good talent, I think it’ll be a good measure for where we’re at as a unit.”

Catch of the day

It belonged to a defender this time, and safety Jaquan Brisker earned the honor. The Bears tried out a trick play, during an open practice in front of fans, where D’Andre Swift took a direct snap and then pitched it to Caleb Williams. The quarterback let a deep shot fly, but Brisker showed great range sprinting straight back and leaping up at the last minute to snatch it out of the air.

Brisker also covered running backs well in the flat, and blew up an early screen play to Swift.

“He plays with a lot of energy,” Allen said. “He’s a physical player, he showed great range today. There are a lot of good things that he does. One of the things that we talked about in the offseason is just being available and he’s been available throughout training camp. He’s continued to get better, and if we can keep him healthy, then I expect him to be a good player for us.”

Defensive back Kyler Gordon left for the locker room midway through practice and did not return. The starting slot corner is a vital part of the first-team defense, so his health status will be something to monitor.

The same goes for right tackle Darnell Wright, who seemed to deal with an injury issue late in practice.

The Bears received some good news on tight end Cole Kmet, who was able to practice fully, with a bandage on the back of his arm. He was taken off the field on Tuesday, the last practice before a player day off. Center Rickey Stromberg (concussion) was also back in action.

Left tackle Kiran Amegadjie (leg), center Doug Kramer Jr. (foot), guard Bill Murray and running back Roschon Johnson (foot) missed practice. Defensive lineman Shemar Turner (ankle) and cornerback Zah Frazier (personal) continued to miss extended time.

Practice notes

The Bears conducted a shorter practice without pads on Thursday, though there were some highlights from a session with the intensity taken down a bit. The Bears’ defense had a solid day in coverage and creating pressure, with DEs Montez Sweat and Austin Booker earning what would’ve been a sack in a real game. S Kevin Byard III broke up a well-thrown ball from QB Caleb Williams to TE Cole Kmet down the seam.

Braxton Jones and Ozzy Trapilo continue to rotate between the first and second units during their ongoing position battle, but you can see Jones is feeling better on that surgically repaired ankle and is starting to assert himself as a blocker.