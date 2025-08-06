Bears’ Tyrique Stevenson learning from mistakes and moving forward

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their first preseason game on Sunday, Aug. 10th as they face the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field. Prior to the first game, the two teams will have a joint practice later this week.

While Bears practice intensified at Halas on Tuesday, one player who’s looking for extra motivation from last season is third year defensive back Tyrique Stevenson.

“I feel like this is a big year. I feel like last year was a big year, my rookie year, every year is a big year. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to come play in the NFL and every down counts. Every year is a big year; every down is big to me,” Stevenson said following practice from Halas Hall.

Stevenson had a roller-coaster 2024 sophomore campaign under then-head coach Matt Eberflus. Stevenson finished the season with two interceptions, 78 tackles and 12 passes defensed. The one play that will remain with the third-year corner is the Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders. During the final seconds of the game, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a game-winning Hail Mary touchdown to Noah Brown to seal the victory.

Prior to the final play of the game, Stevenson had a ‘lack of focus’ that led to the ultimate winning play. From that game on, there’s been a direct focus on what he’s learning to carry over from last year to this season.

“Keep my same aggression and my mentality when I’m in the game. Put behind me? Pretty much anything that shows negative on my resume,” Stevenson said. “That’s technique, game situations, that comes with any little thing. Not hustling, not showing effort that I need to on certain plays — anything like that I want to put behind me.”

While Stevenson is looking ahead to 2025, Johnson admires his work ethic and understands how the University of Miami corner is approaching things in a positive manner for the Bears.

“I think he’s an awesome person. That’s what stands out first and foremost. He’s got quite a personality. He’s good to talk to,” Johnson said about Stevenson. “I think he works hard. Sometimes he talks a little bit too much and you’ve got to tell him to be a little bit quiet, but he’s a guy that you want on your side.

“He understands this is a big year for him. It really is. Going into year three is kind of make it or break it for a lot of guys. He understands that and I think he’s approaching this the right way. The competition that we’ve had in that room has been really good for not only him, but the rest of the guys. I’m excited for the direction he’s headed right now.”

With new Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen manning the ‘Monsters of the Midway,’ Stevenson is hoping to fly around in the secondary and make plays with fellow teammates Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker.