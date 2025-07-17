Ryne Sandberg, Sammy Sosa among Hall of Famers in FOX all-time Cubs lineup

A franchise that has been around for 150 years is bound to have some difficult choices when it comes to choosing an all-time lineup.

And that’s exactly the issue FOX Sports faced when coming up with an all-time Chicago Cubs lineup during All-Star week.

Here is what FOX put together:

Starting pitcher: Fergie Jenkins

Catcher: Gabby Hartnett

First base: Cap Anson

Second base: Ryne Sandberg

Third base: Ron Santo

Shortstop: Ernie Banks

Outfield: Sammy Sosa

Outfield: Andre Dawson

Outfield: Billy Williams

Designated hitter: Mark Grace

Relief pitcher: Lee Smith

Manager: Joe Maddon

The group of players who just missed certainly have a strong case to be on the roster as well. Players like Anthony Rizzo, Jon Lester, Greg Maddux, Mordecai “Three Fingers” Brown and Hack Wilson.

But it’s hard to argue with a lot of the selections around the diamond.

This lineup features nine Hall of Famers plus Sosa, who holds the franchise record with 545 career home runs.

Sandberg at second base was a no-brainer, as there really aren’t any contenders. Santo at third base and Banks at shortstop are also really solid calls. Sosa and Williams are clearly the two best outfielders in the history of the franchise while Dawson is a Hall of Famer in his own right and won an MVP Award in Chicago (1987).

The only possible wiggle room might come at first base/DH, where Anson and Grace ended up. But both players were staples in the Cubs lineup for over a decade and were masters at their craft, even if they didn’t ever put up gaudy power numbers.

Anson tallied 3,435 hits over his 27-year career (22 of which came with the Cubs), but it was clearly a different game from 1871-1897 than it is today. Grace led MLB in hits in the 1990s and finished his 13-year Cubs career with a .308 batting average, three All-Star appearances and four Gold Gloves.

Maddon as the manager makes sense, too — the skipper who guided the franchise to a championship in 2016 after a 108-year World Series drought.

Back in 2020, we at Marquee put together our “Ultimate Cubs Lineup” featuring any player from the franchise’s history. The idea was if you had one game — winner-take-all — how would you construct a lineup?

FOX’s parameters are a bit different, as they simply are looking for the best players in the organization’s history.

It would be fun to put this group of players together in an actual batting order. It might look something like this:

Cap Anson – 1B Ryne Sandberg – 2B Ernie Banks – SS Sammy Sosa – RF Billy Williams – LF Andre Dawson – CF Ron Santo – 3B Gabby Hartnett – C Mark Grace – DH

Check out the article on FOX Sports for the complete rationale behind their selections.