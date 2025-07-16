Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg gives health update, thanks fans for support

Chicago Cubs and MLB Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg took to his Instagram to provide an update on his health Wednesday morning:

To all my Fans and extended baseball Family –

I wanted to share an update regarding my health. It’s been a challenging few months as I have been going through treatment on a regular basis. While I am continuing to fight, I’m looking forward to making the most of every day with my loving family and friends. I haven’t been to Wrigley Field as much as I hoped in the first half but I’m watching every game and am excited for the second half and to see Wrigley rocking like 1984!

Thank you for all the messages of support. Go Cubs!

-Ryne Sandberg

Sandberg, whose statue was unveiled outside of Wrigley Field in June of 2024, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in January of 2024.

In August of last year, Sandberg shared that he was cancer-free. However, he later announced in December that his cancer had returned and spread.

The Hall of Famer was around the team earlier this season, making appearances at both Cubs Convention and at their spring training facility in Mesa, AZ.

Ryne Sandberg is introduced at Cubs Convention to a rousing ovation 💙#RynoStrong pic.twitter.com/3VtmPa009O — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) January 18, 2025

Ryne Sandberg is all smiles arriving at camp this morning! pic.twitter.com/VxTaWaHBgD — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 14, 2025

Sandberg played 16 seasons on the North Side, where he appeared in 10 All-Star Games and won nine Gold Glove awards. His 2,385 hits in a Cubs uniform are the fourth most in franchise history.

One of his best seasons came in 1984, when he won the NL MVP (highlighted by the legendary ‘Sandberg Game’) and led the Cubs to their first postseason appearance in 39 years.

Sandberg was inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005, the same year in which the Cubs retired his number 23.