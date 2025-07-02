Jed Hoyer discusses Kyle Tucker contract extension, Cubs’ future beyond 2025

Jed Hoyer said he’ll have the resources available to make required moves at the MLB trade deadline. That’s good news for the Cubs’ postseason aspirations this season.

What about beyond that?

The Cubs have some big contract decisions coming beyond 2025 that will significantly impact the course of this storied franchise.

Kyle Tucker’s the first one coming up, and it’s a doozy. The superstar outfielder has been excellent in his first season in Chicago, and so good for so long that he’ll command an upper-echelon salary worthy of raising both eyebrows.

There’s an obvious desire to retain someone slashing .290/.393/.533 (.926 OPS) with 17 home runs, 52 RBI and 20 stolen bases. The OPS isn’t much higher than his career numbers, but it’s still elite production. He’s also a quality defender with a Gold Glove to his credit.

So, you know, total package.

“Kyle Tucker is a player you want to have for a long time,” Hoyer said Tuesday in a meeting with reporters on-site in Chicago. “He’s been one of the best players in baseball this year, he does so many things well and I think he’s really had a significant impact on this offense.”

Those guys aren’t cheap.

And then you factor what was given up for Tucker in trade – most notably, 2024 first round pick Cam Smith and former All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes – and a re-signing helps justify the deal whether the Cubs win a ring this season or not.

Hoyer has long made it clear the Cubs want to retain him.

“I think that you want to keep a player like that,” Hoyer said. “You go into the negotiation wanting to keep them but you realize, at some point, you must have your limits. Obviously, we’ll keep all those things internal.

“…I think Kyle is the kind of player you want to keep. I’ve said that all along. Obviously, we’ll be talking to [agent] Casey [Close] about that at some at some point. But I think you ultimately have to go into that negotiation with a value. I think that you have to do that with any negotiation. And I don’t think that changes anything.”

It doesn’t change anything in that individual negotiation, but there are other factors at play. Shortstop Dansby Swanson is the only player on a guaranteed contract beyond 2026. Then there’s the whole Pete Crow-Armstrong-ness of it all, knowing that the Cubs want to extend him at some point despite remaining years of club control.

The Cubs aren’t bound by future salary commitments at this point, but that could change. Tucker will be in a category of his own, though. He’s that special of a player after all.