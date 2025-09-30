CHICAGO — The rosters are in, the stage is set and the Cubs are ready to host postseason baseball at Wrigley Field once again.

The Cubs unveiled their starting lineup for Tuesday’s Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres.

Matthew Boyd will be the Cubs’ starting pitcher opposite Padres veteran Nick Pivetta.

Cubs lineup

Michael Busch — 1B Nico Hoerner — 2B Ian Happ — LF Kyle Tucker — DH Seiya Suzuki — RF Carson Kelly — C Pete Crow-Armstrong — CF Dansby Swanson — SS Matt Shaw — 3B

Analysis

The Cubs are scheduled to see three right-handed starters in this series, if the best-of-three set goes the distance.

Padres manager Mike Shildt said Monday that former Cubs prospect Dylan Cease will start Game 2, and former Cub Yu Darvish is on tap to start a potential Game 3. So, this Cubs lineup could look very similar throughout the entirety of the NL Wild Card Series.

There are no surprises now that Tucker is back in the mix. The star right fielder missed almost all of September with a calf injury, but he returned to the lineup over the weekend and went 1-for-11 with a single and a walk. He isn’t yet ready to play the field, but the Cubs will have Suzuki man right field while Tucker’s bat is in the lineup as DH.

The Cubs’ offense has been a bit up-and-down in the second half of the season, and they struggled on the final road trip of the year in Cincinnati with two 1-0 losses. But they enter the playoffs on a high note, as they scored 43 runs on the recent six-game homestand. That’s an average of 7.2 runs per game.

Suzuki, Crow-Armstrong and Busch were bright spots on that homestand. Suzuki hit five homers over the final four games to top 30 home runs and 100 RBI on the season.

Crow-Armstrong finally reached the 30-homer threshold with a longball Friday, becoming only the second Cub ever to have 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a season.

Busch led the team in home runs (34) and finished with a flourish. He collected four homers, three doubles and a triple over his final five games of the season.

Hoerner also enters postseason play in a nice groove. He contended for the NL batting title and finished the year with a .297 average, including a .333 mark and an .842 OPS in September.

Pivetta, 32, enjoyed far and away the best season of his nine-year career. He went 13-5 with a 2.87 ERA and 5.3 WAR while striking out 190 batters in 181.2 innings.

Padres lineup

Fernando Tatis Jr. — RF Luis Arraez — 1B Manny Machado — 3B Jackson Merrill — CF Xander Bogaerts — SS Ryan O’Hearn — DH Gavin Sheets — LF Jake Cronenworth — 2B Freddy Fermin — C

Analysis

The Padres struggled against left-handed pitchers this year, posting the 19th-best OPS (.690) and the 20th-best slugging percentage (.375) against southpaws in the regular season.

They’ll trot out five lefties Tuesday, including three in a row toward the bottom of the order with O’Hearn, Sheets and Cronenworth. The Padres are without outfielder Ramon Laureano, the trade deadline addition who typically plays against lefties. Laureano is on the IL with a hand injury and will miss the series.