The second game of Monday’s doubleheader between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field has been postponed due to severe weather in the area, the Cubs announced.

The game will be made up Tuesday as part of another split doubleheader, with Game 1 slated for 1:20 p.m. and Game 2 for 7:05 p.m. Matthew Boyd will start Game 1 on Tuesday and Jameson Taillon is the projected starter for Game 2.

The Cubs also announced projected starters for the rest of the series with the Brewers:

Wednesday: RHP Colin Rea

Thursday: LHP Shota Imanaga

As is standard procedure for all doubleheaders at Wrigley, separate tickets are required for each game and fans must exit the ballpark upon the completion of the first game.

The news came after Game 1 concluded, in which the Cubs lost 7-0 to Milwaukee. The 1:20 p.m. half of the twin bill was a makeup of the postponed June 18 game between the two teams.

Game 2 was slated for a 7:05 p.m. CT first pitch with Taillon set to make his first start with the Cubs since June 29, after which he landed on the IL with a calf strain he sustained in a workout.

Monday’s doubleheader was supposed to mark the opening of a crucial five-game set between the Cubs and Brewers. On June 18 (the original date of the game), the Cubs had the best record in the National League and led Milwaukee by 6.5 games in the NL Central.

Since that date, the Brewers have posted a 39-10 record — an unprecedented hot streak complete with two winning streaks of 11 and 14 games each. Following Monday’s Game 1 loss, the Cubs now trail the Brewers by nine games in the division and lead the San Diego Padres by a game at the top of the NL Wild-Card standings.

Following the conclusion of the series with the Brewers, the Cubs will head out west for a nine-game road trip with series against the Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies.