Pete Crow-Armstrong‘s breakout season reached another milestone Thursday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs’ star center fielder belted his 20th home run of the season, making him the first player in franchise history to have 20 homers and 20 stolen bases before the All-Star break, since 1933. He’s the 10th player over the past 25 years to reach 20/20 before the All-Star break, and the first since Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani in 2024.

PCA HITS HIS 20TH HOME RUN OF THE SEASON 💣 pic.twitter.com/0Q3tQ19eSj — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 19, 2025

Crow-Armstrong is 23 years old, and just four other players have accomplished this feat in their age-23-or-younger season since 1933: Fernando Tatís Jr. (2021), Alex Rodriguez (1998), Jose Canseco (1988) and Bobby Bonds (1969).

“Yeah, it’s an honor,” Crow-Armstrong said after the Cubs’ 8-7 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. “The names that were listed, those are all names that I enjoyed watching at some point or another in my life.

“It’s just an honor to be able to do that.”

It’s a nice accomplishment, but Crow-Armstrong and the Cubs hope he’s still scratching the surface.

“Let’s keep it going,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s having a great season. Those are nice, round numbers, but let’s just make them more crooked.”

Crow-Armstrong currently is on pace for 44 homers and 50 stolen bases this season. If he were to reach those milestones, he’d be the first Cubs player in franchise history to do so. The only Cubs player to reach 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a season was Sammy Sosa, who accomplished this feat twice (1993 and 1995).

Crow-Armstrong is a viable candidate to be the National League’s starting center fielder in the 2025 All-Star Game. As of June 16, he led all NL outfielders in All-Star Game voting, just ahead of Cubs teammate Kyle Tucker.