CHICAGO — Wednesday’s rainout made for an unconventional series finale between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers, as the NL Central rivals played Game 2 of what became just a two-game set Thursday.

The Cubs had the momentum after winning Tuesday’s matchup, but three home runs, some history made by Pete Crow-Armstrong and a late-inning rally weren’t enough to match the Brewers’ bats as Milwaukee took an 8-7 victory.

Here are three things we learned as the Cubs (45-29) fell to the Brewers (40-35) at Wrigley Field.

Pete’s heat wave

Of course, the unscheduled off day didn’t stop Crow-Armstrong’s hot streak whatsoever.

With temperatures rising and rain no longer on the radar, the Cubs’ young star got right back to business and made a bit of history in the process.

Crow-Armstrong whacked a two-run homer to the right field bleachers in his first at-bat. It was his 20th homer of the season — and with 23 stolen bases already, he became the first MLB player to reach 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases this season.

At 23 years old, he’s also the youngest Cub ever to have a 20/20 season.

Crow-Armstrong now is tied for the fourth-fastest player to reach the 20/20 mark in MLB history. He did it in 73 games, landing him just below Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2021 (71) and Jose Canseco in 1998 (68).

Rally house?

If there’s one thing to know about the 2025 Cubs, it’s that they will make a rally out of anything. That much was true when the bottom of the eighth inning came around.

The frame began with a Seiya Suzuki strikeout, and it didn’t seem like much else would come of the offense as the Cubs trailed 8-5. But Crow-Armstrong took a pitch off his leg, and Dansby Swanson and Michael Busch followed with walks. Suddenly, the Cubs had the bases juiced for Carson Kelly with only one out in the inning.

Kelly only could manage a grounder to short, but it was just enough to squeeze one run across. Nico Hoerner followed with an infield single for an RBI, and suddenly, it was a one-run game.

Matt Shaw’s soft pop-out ended the inning and squandered a chance to tie the score, but the Cubs had the top of the order in line for the ninth — and they kept knocking.

Ian Happ’s leadoff walk instilled more hope for the home team, but a Kyle Tucker strikeout led to Suzuki grounding into a game-ending double play.

It was a heartbreaker for the Cubs but also a testament to the verve they’ve shown in late innings this season.

‘Cause you had a bad day

Jameson Taillon entered Thursday having not allowed more than two earned runs in each of his last five starts, recording the win in all five and holding a 1.91 ERA.

He also didn’t allow a first-inning run in any of those starts — which is why Thursday’s start already might have been an indicator of what was to come.

The first inning has been somewhat of an Achilles’ heel for Cubs pitchers this season. Starters have allowed 42 earned runs in the opening frame, amounting to an MLB 10th-worst 5.11 ERA.

Taillon contributed to that number when a Christian Yelich RBI single put the Brewers on the board first. After the Cubs took the lead in the bottom half, Taillon quickly relinquished it, allowing home runs to Rhys Hoskins and Caleb Durbin.

The right-hander’s day ended after he threw just 68 pitches, allowing eight hits and five earned runs through four innings.

The home run ball continued to be a problem for Taillon’s successor, Génesis Cabrera, who allowed a three-run blast to Isaac Collins with two outs in the fifth inning as the Brewers cushioned the lead for Freddy Peralta.

The Cubs will welcome the Seattle Mariners to Wrigley Field for a three-game series beginning Friday at 1:20 p.m. Left-hander Matthew Boyd (6-3, 2.79 ERA) will take the mound for the Cubs, and the Mariners will send right-hander George Kirby (1-3, 5.96 ERA).

Game coverage on Marquee Sports Network begins at noon.