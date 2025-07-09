After a disastrous outing in Minnesota on Tuesday night, the Chicago Cubs are placing young right-handed reliever Porter Hodge on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell shared the news during his appearance on the “Spiegel and Holmes Show” on 670 The Score Wednesday afternoon and the team confirmed the move shortly after.

The Cubs have placed Porter Hodge on the injured list with a shoulder issue, Craig Counsell told @SpiegsAndHolmes.



"I don't think it's anything major, but we're dealing with a little shoulder stuff — we got to get it out of there and have him clear-headed," Counsell says. — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) July 9, 2025

Counsell also said righty Ethan Roberts was called up to replace Hodge in the Cubs bullpen.

Hodge entered a tight game in the bottom of the eighth inning Tuesday night, with the Cubs trailing 2-0.

He managed just one out while surrendering six runs on three home runs. Hodge had only allowed three home runs all season entering Tuesday’s contest.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell explained the decision to reporters at Target Field on Wednesday ahead of the second game of the series.

“After just talking to Porter, kind of digging into some of the stuff we track, we just don’t think he’s 100% right,” Counsell said. “I don’t think this is a big injury … We don’t think this is the right time for Porter to try and push through. We’re going to take a little break here, do some strengthening, and we don’t anticipate him being down long.”

The 24-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in the Cubs bullpen last year, going 3-1 with a 1.88 ERA, nine holds and nine saves. It wasn’t long after his debut that he earned a spot in Counsell’s circle of trust and started pitching in high-leverage moments.

The Cubs entered the 2025 campaign expecting Hodge to once again fill a key role in the bullpen and he picked up two saves and six holds by the middle of May.

But he landed on the IL on May 20 with a left oblique strain and missed more than a month. Since returning to the Chicago bullpen, he has been used in low-leverage spots and had pitched well, with only one run allowed and five strikeouts in four innings.

Given Hodge’s vast potential, it will be important for the Cubs to get him healthy and right headed into the second-half pennant race.

Roberts, 28, spent time in the big-league bullpen earlier this year, posting a 5.40 ERA in nine appearances. He has been pitching well with Triple-A Iowa, striking out 34 batters in 23 innings with a 2.74 ERA.