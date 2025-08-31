Amid a slew of roster moves, the Chicago Cubs announced they claimed right-handed pitcher Aaron Civale off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

To make room on the 40-man roster, left-handed pitcher Tom Cosgrove was designated for assignment. The roster stands at 40.

The move comes after a busy day in the Cubs’ transaction mill, first with the confirmed reports that they signed veteran first baseman Carlos Santana after he was released by the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

The Cubs later made their first pitching roster move of the day, recalling Porter Hodge and optioning Jordan Wicks to Triple-A Iowa.

Civale, 30, was traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the White Sox for Andrew Vaughn on June 13.

In his combined appearances with the two clubs, Civale posted a 5.26 ERA in 18 starts and 89.0 innings pitched this season. From July 26 to Aug. 2, he threw 15.1 scoreless innings and did not allow a run in three consecutive starts (both career-highs).

In 13 starts with the White Sox, Civale pitched to a 5.37 ERA (4.28 FIP), striking out 55 batters in 67 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in a start on Aug. 27 against the Kansas City Royals, in which he allowed five earned runs on five hits in 4.2 innings of work.

Civale made his MLB debut at age 24 with Cleveland in 2019, posting a stellar 2.34 ERA in his 10-start rookie campaign. He spent four-plus seasons with the Guardians before being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays for Kyle Manzardo at the 2023 trade deadline. The following season, he was traded to the Brewers in exchange for minor leaguer Gregory Barrios.

Civale holds a career 4.35 ERA in 135 career appearances, all of which have been starts.

The Cubs now let go of Cosgrove after acquiring the left-hander on April 10 of this year. Cosgrove made just two appearances (4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 K, 2.25 ERA) for Chicago, the last coming on May 9 against the New York Mets at Citi Field.